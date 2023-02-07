Read full article on original website
Fuel made from Russian oil is being funneled to New York by Indian refiners that are snapping up discounted crude
Fuel made from Russian crude is being funneled into New York by Indian oil refiners, according to data from Kpler. New York is purchasing 89,000 barrels a day of gasoline and diesel from India, the most in about four years. India has been one of Russia's top crude customers since...
Sweden finds the largest rare earth deposit in Europe. It could help cut dependence on China
Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest deposit of rare earth oxides in the country's north, a discovery that could reduce the continent's reliance on China for the critical resource.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Wall Street economist says recession in 2023 will look like biggest crisis of the 1970s
Piper Sandler chief global economist Nancy Lazar warns people are too focused on a recession that feels like 2008, when it's more similar to volatility in 1973-74.
Chicken Feed Preventing Hens from Laying, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Say
What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.
COVID: China Spread an 'Experiment the Likes of Which None of Us Have Seen'
China's COVID secrecy and "fairly limited" systemic global monitoring "leads to a perpetual risk of a wider outbreak of infections," a Stanford professor said.
How one man's ego could plunge America into a recession
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell could push the economy into a tailspin in a misguided attempt to safeguard his own legacy.
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
Check Your Wallet for These $1 Bills - They May Be Worth Up to $150,000
Before you spend that $1 bill in your wallet, do a little research. You may be sitting on a lot more cash than you think. Coin and currency collectors in the US are willing to pay up to $150,000 in search of rare $1 bills with a particular printing error from the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Cheeseburgers and steaks are about to get more expensive because there just aren't enough cows
The US cow population fell 3% last year while beef cows decreased to their lowest level since 1962, according to the Department of Agriculture.
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Wholesale egg prices have 'collapsed.' Why consumers may soon see relief
Egg prices rose to record highs in December. A dozen large Grade A eggs had more than doubled in price during 2022, on average. A historic outbreak of bird flu in the U.S. disrupted egg production and supply, economists said. Wholesale egg prices have fallen by more than 50% since...
Margarine and butter prices are soaring. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years. As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
