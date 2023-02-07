ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Welcomes Two Women-Owned  Small Businesses to Wilmington’s West Side

Mayor Mike Purzycki recently joined the owners of Hell’s Belles Bake Shop and the Delaware Center For Dance, members of the City Council, representatives of Cornerstone West CDC, City officials, family members, invited guests and members of the public for two ribbon-cutting ceremonies along Union Street to officially welcome the new businesses to Wilmington’s west side community.
WILMINGTON, DE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, DE

Recognized as the urban center of Delaware, Wilmington has the largest downtown area in the state. With attractions that range from historical to cultural, this city is a big hit among those who prefer to go on road trips. The city's top-notch scenery and narrowing nature trails offer a laid-back...
WILMINGTON, DE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Official Delaware State Insect

One of the Mid-Atlantic region’s tiniest states, which is frequently disregarded in favor of its more well-known neighbors, yet delivers a powerful punch because of its stunning sandy beaches, picture-perfect landscape, and magnificent river. It even boldly refers to itself as the “Small Wonder,” and for good reason—the 96-mile-long...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware 3rd on list of most-relaxed states

Delaware is the third most-relaxed state, based on how often residents Google for various terms related to sleep – or its lack. Hush., a bedding and mattress brand in Canada, used Google Trends to discover the level of interest in nine search terms: sleep anxiety, how to sleep better, insomnia, why can’t I sleep, sleep remedies, sounds for sleep, weighted ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?

A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth Black History Month Spotlight: Trina Turner, Nurse Navigator

Trina Turner, MSN, RN-BC, LNC, ONN-CG, CNEn, loves being an advocate for her patients. Nursing is not just her job, it is her calling. Even after 29 years, she still looks forward to working with her patients every day. Turner is a lung and colorectal screening nurse navigator and tobacco cessation coach for the Bayhealth Cancer Center and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DDHS).
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Black History Month officially recognized in Delaware

Black History Month has been officially recognized in Delaware, at a former school building which decades earlier was at the center of a school desegregation legal battle. (speaking in the video: State Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha; Delaware Chief Diversity Officer Richard Potter, Reverend John Moore) "This is the story, and this...
DELAWARE STATE
wilmtoday.com

10 Fun Ideas for Under $20 in Wilmington, DE!

There are many things to do throughout Wilmo; eat, drink and shop at the local stores. Here are some great money saving options and activities we highlighted that are $20 and under!. 1. Brandywine Zoo – Located in the Brandywine Park along the river, the zoo is perfect for a...
WILMINGTON, DE
Mental_Floss

Strangers with Candy: Delaware‘s Chocolate Box Murders of 1898

Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area. 
NEWARK, DE
WDEL 1150AM

HUD Secretary visits Wilmington

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to discuss the success of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) foreclosure avoidance options during the pandemic, and a plan to extend and expand them. "Those programs, though they were designed...
WILMINGTON, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day

DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Shore News Network

Philadelphia siblings reported missing

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
witn22.org

SBA Delaware Director Harris hosted a listening roundtable to hear the challenges facing Black-owned small businesses

WILMINGTON, Del. – U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) today joined Small Business Administration Delaware District Director Michelle Harris for a roundtable discussion in honor of Black History Month about how the First State is doing in supporting its Black-owned small businesses, and where and how Delaware can improve. Participants...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March in Del.

DELAWARE – Emergency food benefits for Delaware households receiving SNAP will end in March due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Officials say this means that households will receive their final emergency food benefit at the end of this month....
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community

MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
MILFORD, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Parents plead for safety in heated Brandywine board meeting

Complaints about safety at Springer Middle School at Monday night’s Brandywine School District meeting devolved into a shouting match between a board member and a parent. About 12 parents and several students told the Brandywine School District the same thing:   They’re concerned and outraged about the lack of action after bullying, fights and other events  have compromised student and staff ... Read More
