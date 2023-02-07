Read full article on original website
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki Welcomes Two Women-Owned Small Businesses to Wilmington’s West Side
Mayor Mike Purzycki recently joined the owners of Hell’s Belles Bake Shop and the Delaware Center For Dance, members of the City Council, representatives of Cornerstone West CDC, City officials, family members, invited guests and members of the public for two ribbon-cutting ceremonies along Union Street to officially welcome the new businesses to Wilmington’s west side community.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, DE
Recognized as the urban center of Delaware, Wilmington has the largest downtown area in the state. With attractions that range from historical to cultural, this city is a big hit among those who prefer to go on road trips. The city's top-notch scenery and narrowing nature trails offer a laid-back...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Official Delaware State Insect
One of the Mid-Atlantic region’s tiniest states, which is frequently disregarded in favor of its more well-known neighbors, yet delivers a powerful punch because of its stunning sandy beaches, picture-perfect landscape, and magnificent river. It even boldly refers to itself as the “Small Wonder,” and for good reason—the 96-mile-long...
Delaware 3rd on list of most-relaxed states
Delaware is the third most-relaxed state, based on how often residents Google for various terms related to sleep – or its lack. Hush., a bedding and mattress brand in Canada, used Google Trends to discover the level of interest in nine search terms: sleep anxiety, how to sleep better, insomnia, why can’t I sleep, sleep remedies, sounds for sleep, weighted ... Read More
Will foam cups, containers be banned like plastic bags?
A bill that would ban restaurant use of foam takeout containers, plastic straws and beverage stirrers, is being shopped around for co-sponsors in Dover. It’s the second time that Sen. Trey Paradee, D-Dover, has moved to ban the containers and straws. A similar bill introduced in 2021 passed the Senate but didn’t make it to the House floor. The bill ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth Black History Month Spotlight: Trina Turner, Nurse Navigator
Trina Turner, MSN, RN-BC, LNC, ONN-CG, CNEn, loves being an advocate for her patients. Nursing is not just her job, it is her calling. Even after 29 years, she still looks forward to working with her patients every day. Turner is a lung and colorectal screening nurse navigator and tobacco cessation coach for the Bayhealth Cancer Center and the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DDHS).
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Black History Month officially recognized in Delaware
Black History Month has been officially recognized in Delaware, at a former school building which decades earlier was at the center of a school desegregation legal battle. (speaking in the video: State Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha; Delaware Chief Diversity Officer Richard Potter, Reverend John Moore) "This is the story, and this...
Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says
Students from St. Hubert Catholic High School and Franklin Towne Charter High School in Philadelphia posted a racist video in which one wore blackface. Now they're being exposed. The post Philadelphia Catholic School Students In Racist Blackface Video Will Be Disciplined, Archdiocese Says appeared first on NewsOne.
wilmtoday.com
10 Fun Ideas for Under $20 in Wilmington, DE!
There are many things to do throughout Wilmo; eat, drink and shop at the local stores. Here are some great money saving options and activities we highlighted that are $20 and under!. 1. Brandywine Zoo – Located in the Brandywine Park along the river, the zoo is perfect for a...
Strangers with Candy: Delaware‘s Chocolate Box Murders of 1898
Mary Elizabeth Dunning waited until after dinner was over to open the box. It was August 9, 1898, and Mary was living with her father and her young daughter, Mary, in a lush mansion in Dover, Delaware. Her husband John, a war correspondent, had been called away on an assignment in Puerto Rico. Perhaps he’d sent the package, which had arrived by U.S. mail earlier in the day and been left at her father’s post office box. Or perhaps not: Their marriage was, to put it mildly, troubled.
How gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Delaware since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Controlled detonation held at University of Delaware after safety incident
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- State Police conducted a controlled detonation on a building at the University of Delaware after an environmental safety incident at a lab on Wednesday afternoon.The detonation happened on Center Green after the incident at the Lammot Dupont Lab at 175 The Green Lane in Newark just after 4 p.m.The Lammot Dupont Lab, Memorial Hall, Allison Hall, Hugh Morris Library, the Brown Lab and Drake Lab were all evacuated for the detonation.Police are still asking people to avoid the area.
Tributes pour in for Delaware’s ‘trailblazing’ Bishop Aretha Morton
Aretha Morton — the longest-serving pastor of Wilmington’s Tabernacle Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral — died Saturday at the age of 85. Bishop Morton is being remembered as a trailblazer and trusted counselor. In 1983, Morton became the first woman in state history to serve as pastor of...
WDEL 1150AM
HUD Secretary visits Wilmington
Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, to discuss the success of Federal Housing Administration (FHA) foreclosure avoidance options during the pandemic, and a plan to extend and expand them. "Those programs, though they were designed...
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza Day
DELAWARE - Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
witn22.org
SBA Delaware Director Harris hosted a listening roundtable to hear the challenges facing Black-owned small businesses
WILMINGTON, Del. – U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) today joined Small Business Administration Delaware District Director Michelle Harris for a roundtable discussion in honor of Black History Month about how the First State is doing in supporting its Black-owned small businesses, and where and how Delaware can improve. Participants...
WMDT.com
Emergency SNAP benefits to end in March in Del.
DELAWARE – Emergency food benefits for Delaware households receiving SNAP will end in March due to a recent change in federal law passed in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023. Officials say this means that households will receive their final emergency food benefit at the end of this month....
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
Parents plead for safety in heated Brandywine board meeting
Complaints about safety at Springer Middle School at Monday night’s Brandywine School District meeting devolved into a shouting match between a board member and a parent. About 12 parents and several students told the Brandywine School District the same thing: They’re concerned and outraged about the lack of action after bullying, fights and other events have compromised student and staff ... Read More
