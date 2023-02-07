ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

live5news.com

Robotic-assisted surgery program comes to Georgetown hospital

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A new pair of hands are helping doctors perform surgery at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Doctors are now using robotic-assisted arms during laparoscopic procedures that include hernia, colon, gallbladder, urological and gynecological operations and even hysterectomies. Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital says robotic-assisted surgery is now preferred...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:10 a.m. to the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
tourcounsel.com

Inlet Square Mall | Shopping center in South Carolina

Inlet Square Mall is a 434,482-square-foot (40,364.7 m2) single-level regional shopping center in Garden City, South Carolina, United States. Belk is the last major anchor with junior anchor Planet Fitness and with two vacant major anchors last occupied by Kmart, JCPenney, and vacant junior anchors last occupied by Stein Mart and Books-A-Million.
GARDEN CITY, SC
WMBF

Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Ritz

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 11-12 is Ritz, a female cat approximately 1-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society. “She came in as a stray and clearly she loves to play,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is very playful and just loves attention. She loves to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YAHOO!

As Brunswick County sees overall crime decrease, here's what the numbers reveal

Even as the population grows in Brunswick County, crime has been on a downward trend in recent years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released last year, Brunswick County saw a 4.4% increase in population from April 2020 to July 2021, bringing its population to 144,215. As residential and commercial developments increase to meet population demands, one thing is not increasing: Crime.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WJBF.com

Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted

Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach – …. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. McCormick Post Office Rally. New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners. Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

