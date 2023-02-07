NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO