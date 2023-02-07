Read full article on original website
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community TipJason GriffithSocastee, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
live5news.com
Robotic-assisted surgery program comes to Georgetown hospital
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - A new pair of hands are helping doctors perform surgery at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Doctors are now using robotic-assisted arms during laparoscopic procedures that include hernia, colon, gallbladder, urological and gynecological operations and even hysterectomies. Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital says robotic-assisted surgery is now preferred...
North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
‘Multiple’ people taken to hospital after Highway 17 Bypass crash in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to Myrtle Beach Fire Department Capt. Jonathan Evans. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach, Evans said. A portion of the highway was blocked for a […]
WMBF
Repairs to first section of Cherry Grove Pier near completion
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Reconstruction of the first portion of the Chery Grove Pier is almost done!. Cherry Grove Pier said Friday the first section is almost complete before the rainy weekend begins. Repairs to the Ppier began last month after it fell victim to the path of Hurricane...
Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
SCHP: Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV on Highway 52 in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV while attempting to cross a Florence County roadway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 52 south of Lake City, the SCHP said. A 2015 Lexus SUV was traveling south on […]
wpde.com
3 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:10 a.m. to the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop. Lanes of traffic were blocked and drivers were...
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
tourcounsel.com
Inlet Square Mall | Shopping center in South Carolina
Inlet Square Mall is a 434,482-square-foot (40,364.7 m2) single-level regional shopping center in Garden City, South Carolina, United States. Belk is the last major anchor with junior anchor Planet Fitness and with two vacant major anchors last occupied by Kmart, JCPenney, and vacant junior anchors last occupied by Stein Mart and Books-A-Million.
WMBF
Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Ritz
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 11-12 is Ritz, a female cat approximately 1-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society. “She came in as a stray and clearly she loves to play,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is very playful and just loves attention. She loves to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
Man who was paralyzed in Myrtle Beach accident making a difference for others with spinal cord injuries
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Casey Westmoreland still remembers the day 20 years ago, playing with family and friends on Myrtle Beach. "I was in the water facedown for several minutes and then they finally realized something wasn't right and decided to flip me over and told them I couldn't move," Westmoreland recalled.
YAHOO!
As Brunswick County sees overall crime decrease, here's what the numbers reveal
Even as the population grows in Brunswick County, crime has been on a downward trend in recent years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released last year, Brunswick County saw a 4.4% increase in population from April 2020 to July 2021, bringing its population to 144,215. As residential and commercial developments increase to meet population demands, one thing is not increasing: Crime.
WMBF
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - March will mark 30 years since the Myrtle Beach Air Force base officially closed, but the history has not been forgotten. “Most people who moved here after 1993 don’t know much about it,” said retired Air Force Colonel Joe Barton. The Myrtle Beach...
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash near Little River, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was killed following an overnight crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Nelson Road near Little River, the SCHP said. A 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Nelson Road when it struck a pedestrian walking […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
WJBF.com
Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted
Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach – …. Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach - Viewer Submitted. McCormick Post Office Rally. New Augusta ambulance contract rejected by commissioners. Commissioners reject staff recommendation for new...
Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
WMBF
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
