Phoebe Philo Will Debut New Brand in September
Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand finally (phinally?!) has a debut date. Philo has been like a wondrous specter floating over the fashion industry since her departure from Celine in 2018, with fashion fanatics still pining for her surrealist, understated, sophisticated clothes. In the five years since, it seems that everyone—shoppers and designers alike—has become a Philophile. Rumors that she would lead Burberry, that she was secretly designing Loro Piana, or that she would take over one of the crown jewel brands at LVMH or Kering have pinged across countless fashion world WhatsApp chats—and the chatter only increased when Philo announced, in June 2021, that she would launch her own eponymous brand, with a tentative launch date of January 2022.
Essence Fashion Digest: Skepta In Burberry, Fashion Week Announcements, And more
IN OUR WEEKLY FASHION CATCH UP WE LIKE TO UPDATE THE GIRLS ON WHAT'S GOING ON IN ALL THE CORNERS OF THE FASHION WORLD. SOME GOOD THINGS ARE TO COME!. It’s the first few days of the looming New York Fashion Week, and the clock is ticking as PR agencies are scrambling to get invites sent and confirmed. Editors prepare their looks to be the subjects of street-style photos, and influencers concoct plans to get into shows and afterparties. This season is full of Black designers that are up-and-coming, and we’re excited to see all the potential on the runway.
Dua Lipa Is Bringing Preppy Back in a Gucci Sweater Vest and Pinstripe Blazer
If you want to find new ways to infuse the preppy aesthetic into your wardrobe, look no further than Dua Lipa's latest photo dump. The "Don't Start Now" singer shared photos on Instagram of herself from a recent trip to Barcelona. During a wine-tasting tour, Lipa dressed up in a preppy ensemble composed of this season's trendiest pieces.
Max Mara to Hold Resort 2024 Show in Stockholm
MILAN — Max Mara is planning to stage its resort 2024 show in Stockholm on June 11. No additional details were provided at press time, but creative director Ian Griffiths said that “for the past two years, our resort collections have explored a south European aesthetic with shows in Ischia and Lisbon. Now we’re feeling a cooler Scandinavian vibe.”More from WWDFront Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton at Harrods Last June, Max Mara presented the brand’s resort collection in Lisbon in the garden of the the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. In 2021, it traveled...
Alexander Wang Debuts Cupid’s Door Runway Show in New York
Alexander Wang, through his alexanderwang label, debuted a new womenswear collection and relaunched his menswear division in New York this week. Julia Fox was among those who walked the runway as part of the Cupid’s Door show, which saw models wearing pieces from the Pre-Fall and Fall 2023 womenswear collection, as well as from a new menswear collection. The collections will be available starting in May.
Lourdes Leon pays tribute to mom Madonna in red cone dress at 2023 Grammys
Lourdes Leon channeled her mother Madonna in style at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Queen of Pop's daughter appeared on the award show red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles wearing a crystal-covered red Area gown featuring a cone bra top. Leon appeared to be...
Queen Camilla receives very special note with important invitation for Princess Charlotte
Queen Camilla was asked to pass on a special invitation to Princess Charlotte
Meet FLO, The R&B Supergroup Group SZA And Kelly Rowland Can't Get Enough Of
When British R&B group FLO were told they’d won the 2023 Brits Rising Star Award in December – the first non-solo act to do so since the award was created 15 years ago – their manager brought some balloons and Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the studio, and they live-streamed the moment for fans on TikTok. It’s natural that the trio – Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma and Jorja Douglas – would want to share the news online.
Love Is in the Air With Lizzo’s ‘Hard Launch’ of Boyfriend Myke Wright
The Grammy Award-winning singer finally went IG official with her partner.
7 Black-Owned Handbags to Pop Out With In 2023
The number of black-owned handbag designers has multiplied and continues to grow.
Nike Air Max 95 Arrives in a Stealthy "Triple Black" Rendition
Is giving the Air Max 95 a stealthy and sleek makeover with the release of the “Triple Black” edition. The classic silhouette sees the shoe dressed in black, metallic silver and an anthracite color scheme. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of materials, featuring mesh and leather along the upper. The laces are also highlighted in black to tie the sleek, incognito look altogether. The all-black design gives subtle branding details. The mini jewel Swoosh is amongst one of the main standouts of the shoe. The sneaker sits atop a black rubber outsole to round out the design.
How Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Favourite Prada Bag Became A Forever Classic
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s pared-back style remains an inspiration for many to this day, with crisp white shirting and camel coats among the Calvin Klein publicist’s trademarks. On the accessories front, the New York socialite favoured one bag in particular: namely, Prada’s boxy Spazzolato tote bag. Bessette-Kennedy – who...
How the Luar Show Became New York Fashion Week's Crowning Finale
On a recent afternoon in Sunset Park’s Industry City, the fashion designer Raul Lopez—whose brand, Luar, is his first name spelled backwards—was in the midst of planning his Fall 2023 collection. In his small office, where he sits with two assistants, paisley fabrics and pinstripes were stuffed neatly onto two clothing racks. The room smelled good, like honey and musk. On the wall behind the desk were pinned a few papers—“Time flies when you’re traumatized,” scribbled on an index card—and a pair of ladylike leather gloves.
This Legendary Fashion Editor's Vintage Luggage Collection Will Be Sold at Auction Next Week
André Leon Talley's personal luggage collection will be auctioned off at Christie's on Feb. 15.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
23 Pieces BAZAAR Editors Are Wearing in Their Best New York Fashion Week Outfits
New York Fashion Week invitations can come with anything from faux takeout order bags (Area) to sloping personalized calligraphy (Coach). What they don't come with are dress codes. Still, BAZAAR editors have selecting New York Fashion Week outfits each season down to a science. We often love our runway circuit looks so much, we wear them again for our off-season days at the office—sometimes, just days after the shows end.
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
Marvel Star Diamond White Is 'Excited to See a Superhero that Looks Like Me' in New Disney Series
Diamond White voices the first Black female teenage superhero in Marvel's new animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which will premiere on Disney Channel Feb. 10 Diamond White is adding a new title to her resumé: superhero. The 24-year-old actress is the latest to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the franchise's new show Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. White joined Wednesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein where she shared how it feels to take on the helm as Marvel's latest superhero — and first...
JAY-Z Reportedly Sells His Controlling Stake in D’USSE for $750 Million
Last week, news broke that JAY-Z reached an agreement in his legal battle with D’USSE. We now have a number. According to Bloomberg, HOV and Bacardi were able to close the multi-billion dollar lawsuit with the brand purchasing Jay’s purchasing stake in the company for $750 million. Hov will retain a “significant ownership stake,” signaling a purchase of JAY-Z’s majority stake.
BCBGMaxAzria to Present Its Recent Collaboration With Stylist Maeve Reilly on a Metaverse Runway
New York is abuzz right now with scores of fashion brands pulling back the curtain on their latest collections for New York Fashion Week. But BCBGMaxAzria has decided to showcase its latest collaboration with celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly in a different venue: the metaverse.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside the New L.A. Loewe Store On Thursday, the decades-old label, now owned by Marquee Brands, sent out notices to customers to click on a link to see Reilly and BCBGMaxAzria creative director Albino...
