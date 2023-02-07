IN OUR WEEKLY FASHION CATCH UP WE LIKE TO UPDATE THE GIRLS ON WHAT'S GOING ON IN ALL THE CORNERS OF THE FASHION WORLD. SOME GOOD THINGS ARE TO COME!. It’s the first few days of the looming New York Fashion Week, and the clock is ticking as PR agencies are scrambling to get invites sent and confirmed. Editors prepare their looks to be the subjects of street-style photos, and influencers concoct plans to get into shows and afterparties. This season is full of Black designers that are up-and-coming, and we’re excited to see all the potential on the runway.

