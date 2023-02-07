I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO