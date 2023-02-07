Read full article on original website
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
Iowa Ethanol Plants May Disappear Without Carbon Projects
When it comes to carbon pipelines, there have been a lot of controversies. People worry about the economic impact these projects may have and also have expressed concerns over the implications using eminent domain will have. Monty Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says that there...
Price Of Chicken Wings In Iowa Easing In Time For The Big Game
I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close
Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa
Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Iowa’s Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’ Was Almost Sent Home
Last night was episode three of the latest season of 'The Bachelor,' and there was plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained. So far, Iowa-native Mercedes Northup has managed to stay in the game, but last night she almost ended up going home!. At the start of the episode, it...
Iowans Behind ‘A Quiet Place’ Have New Film Out In March [WATCH]
Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are living the Hollywood dream. A dream that started the moment that they both arrived at the University of Iowa. The childhood friends knew they wanted to make movies. They came up with an idea for one while they were students at Iowa. Perhaps you've heard of it. That movie was called 'A Quiet Place.'
Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
