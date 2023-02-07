Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
News 12
5 dogs from western Connecticut shelters on Puppy Bowl roster
Whether you're a football fan or not, we can all agree on one thing: puppies are adorable. And there's no place to see more of them than the most paws-itive game on the gridiron: the Puppy Bowl. Now in its 19th year, Team Ruff faces Team Fluff in what's not just a cute contest but a promotion for pet adoption. The tail-wagging good time features rescues from across the country, including western Connecticut. Five dogs from three local rescues are on the roster, one of which is a rookie—Lucky Dog Refuge in Stamford.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M
This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise
Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident starts Sober Sisters Club for fun alcohol-free evenings out
The Sober Sisters Club will host another night out on March 1 beginning at 6 pm at Cross Culture Kombucha in Danbury. Ridgefield resident Jasmine Gannalo took to social media to gauge interest in a night out for sober and sober curious women and was surprised by the level of enthusiasm and interest.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
OnlyInYourState
Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try
You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
insideradio.com
WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.
The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
Greater Danbury Eateries Score Big in CT Magazine 2023 Best Restaurants Issue
Connecticut Magazine publishes its Best Restaurants Issue for the upcoming year every December. To say they go deep is an understatement. Restaurant categories include Overall Excellence, Best New Restaurants, Most Romantic, Italian, French, and so on. In 2023, restaurants in the greater Danbury area scored big in many categories. The...
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
235 Greenwich Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $1,695,000
BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 235 Greenwich Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $1,695,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
DoingItLocal
Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter
Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown
TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
Here’s What’s Being Built Next to The New Milford Police Department
Here's a fun fact about New Milford, Connecticut: New Milford is the largest land-mass town in the state of Connecticut. New Milford is 63.7 square miles, trouncing Woodstock, Connecticut's measly 60 square miles. New Milford is the largest town in the largest County (Litchfield) in our state. Yay New Milford!
Nyberg – Rock artist makes sculptures on Milford beaches
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Warzel’s gravity-defying rock sculptures are only on Milford beaches for a few fleeting moments before washing away on the next tide. “I’ve always been drawn to the beach in Milford,” he said. “I’ve been going there my whole life, it’s beautiful.” Some days, he knows what he wants to build. […]
Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
