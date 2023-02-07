ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, CT

News 12

5 dogs from western Connecticut shelters on Puppy Bowl roster

Whether you're a football fan or not, we can all agree on one thing: puppies are adorable. And there's no place to see more of them than the most paws-itive game on the gridiron: the Puppy Bowl. Now in its 19th year, Team Ruff faces Team Fluff in what's not just a cute contest but a promotion for pet adoption. The tail-wagging good time features rescues from across the country, including western Connecticut. Five dogs from three local rescues are on the roster, one of which is a rookie—Lucky Dog Refuge in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Once the priciest US home, this Conn. estate now asks $150M

This grand Connecticut estate once sold for a record nine-figure sum — and now it’s returned for sale, asking an even higher price. The Wall Street Journal reports that Copper Beech Farm in affluent Greenwich, which spans 50 acres and features about a mile of frontage along the Long Island Sound, has listed for a cool $150 million. That’s $30 million more than the $120 million the property last sold for in 2014 — which, at the time, was the highest price ever paid for a home in the US.
GREENWICH, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Town is a Food Lover's Paradise

Some of us are die-hard foodies. We religiously watch the Food Network, we love to try new restaurants, and dining out does not mean simply visiting a fast-food chain. From local eateries to upscale cafes, there is an abundance of excellent restaurants in Connecticut but some towns, simply offer a bit more than others.
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
OnlyInYourState

Connecticut Has A Brand New Mexican BBQ Restaurant You’ll Want To Try

You can find plenty of great Mexican restaurants and lots of great BBQ in Connecticut, but it’s rare that you can find both in one spot. Lucky for fans of both types of food, we’ve got a brand new restaurant called, fittingly enough, Mexicue, that just opened up in Westport. This is actually the second Mexicue in Connecticut: the first location opened up in Stamford. You can also find branches in New York City and Washington DC. The spot started up as a simple food truck and has now grown into a popular multi-location eatery serving up remixed classics that are like nothing you’ve ever tried before.
WESTPORT, CT
insideradio.com

WPLR New Haven Duo ‘Chaz And AJ’ Celebrate 20 Years Together.

The champagne bottles will be popping at Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR New Haven, CT (99.1) on Monday, Feb. 13 as the “Chaz and AJ” morning show celebrates 20 years together. The show was formed in 2003 with Chaz moving from nights to mornings at WPLR and AJ joining the station from the company’s Long Island cluster.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

235 Greenwich Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $1,695,000

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 235 Greenwich Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $1,695,000. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BEDFORD, NY
DoingItLocal

Yale New Haven Health Unveils Second SkyHealth Helicopter

Yale New Haven Health will host a press conference on Thursday, February 9 beginning at 4pm to unveil their second SkyHealth Helicopter, designed with advanced features to provide the latest in emergency critical care. SkyHealth emergency patient transport helicopter is staffed by highly skilled medical professionals, including a critical care...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
WTNH

Nyberg – Rock artist makes sculptures on Milford beaches

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Warzel’s gravity-defying rock sculptures are only on Milford beaches for a few fleeting moments before washing away on the next tide. “I’ve always been drawn to the beach in Milford,” he said. “I’ve been going there my whole life, it’s beautiful.” Some days, he knows what he wants to build. […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler among first in state to offer permanent jewelry

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoos and piercings are staples in the body modification industry, but the latest trend to hit Connecticut is permanent jewelry. So, what does permanent jewelry entail? A jeweler custom-fits a bracelet around your wrist and then welds the two ends together. It’s essentially the same as a regular bracelet — without […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT

