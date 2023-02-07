Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO