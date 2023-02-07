Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
K92.3
Waterloo, IA
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k923.fm/
Comments / 0