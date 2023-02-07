Read full article on original website
Iowans Are Built Different! [VIDEO]
In your opinion what states make up the midwest? Where does it end and when does it become the south? The midwest, in my opinion, is by far one of the most underrated parts of the country. It takes a special kind of toughness to live in the midwest year-round. We deal with winters that can be brutal and summer days that have a heat index of 110.
Price Of Chicken Wings In Iowa Easing In Time For The Big Game
I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.
Gov. Reynolds: ‘The Future of Fuel is Growing Here’
It’s no secret that Iowa is the leader in biofuel production. In 2022, the renewable fuels industry in Iowa accounted for $7.2 billion, or 3 percent of the state’s GOP. At the 2023 Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared her excitement about the industry’s growth, saying renewable fuels support tens of thousands of jobs in the state.
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close
Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa
Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
Iowans Behind ‘A Quiet Place’ Have New Film Out In March [WATCH]
Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are living the Hollywood dream. A dream that started the moment that they both arrived at the University of Iowa. The childhood friends knew they wanted to make movies. They came up with an idea for one while they were students at Iowa. Perhaps you've heard of it. That movie was called 'A Quiet Place.'
