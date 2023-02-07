Read full article on original website
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?
In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Web search as you know it is dead: Microsoft's and Google's new AIs are about to transform how you look for information online
Say goodbye to long lists of links. New search engines boosted by artificial intelligence give conversational answers to humans' complex questions.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Twitter went down because an employee accidentally deleted data, and there was nobody left on the team responsible due to Elon Musk's cuts, report says
Twitter's team responsible for tweet limits left in November, when Elon Musk sent a midnight ultimatum telling staff to work "extremely hardcore."
Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God
OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year
These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.
Cathie Wood Speculates Tesla Could Soon Offer a Game-Changing Service
The money manager sees great promise in Tesla's ability to come up with an autonomous taxi platform in the next few years.
Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts
Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
'Terrible': Even Elon Musk Admits Twitter's Newest Product Release Has Been Disastrous
Elon Musk gives a short response to a complaint about long tweets and promises to take care of it.
Tesla stock will soar 44% as Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, veteran Wall Street analyst says
Elon Musk is the new Steve Jobs, according to Wall Street vet Keith Fitz-Gerald. Fitz-Gerald said Musk was capable of "incredible transformation," predicting Tesla stock to soar 44%. The EV maker has rebounded 95% since the start of the year, despite hefty losses in 2022. Investors should be bullish on...
Google's CEO Under Fire From Employees After 'Botched' AI Product Demo
Google employees are reportedly not holding back their feelings as they blast CEO Sundar Pichai over the Bard launch and company's recent layoffs.
What Is Apple’s Response to Microsoft’s ChatGPT?
The “AI arms race” is on, as ChatGPT puts Microsoft and Alphabet at the center of a battle for dominance in web search. Will Apple respond and, if so, how?
Starship: SpaceX tests the most powerful ever rocket system
Elon Musk's SpaceX company has performed a key test on its huge new rocket system, Starship. Engineers conducted what's called a "static fire", simultaneously igniting 31 out of 33 of the engines at the base of the vehicle's lower-segment. The firing lasted only a few seconds, with everything clamped in...
Apple co-founder Wozniak takes aim at ‘dishonest’ Elon Musk for misleading Tesla buyers: ‘They robbed my family of so much money’
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
Microsoft’s Bing is the first threat to Google’s search dominance in decades
This article was first featured in Yahoo Finance Tech, a weekly newsletter highlighting our original content on the industry. Get it sent directly to your inbox every Wednesday by 4 p.m. ET. Subscribe. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Microsoft is coming for Google's biggest moneymaker. Microsoft (MSFT) on Tuesday unveiled what...
ChatGPT’s founder aims jab at ‘lethargic’ Google as the tech giant’s AI war with Microsoft heats up
The executive at the helm of A.I. phenomenon ChatGPT has labeled Google’s flagship search engine “lethargic” as he gears up to completely disrupt the internet search business. In an interview with technology newsletter Stratechery published on Wednesday, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI—the...
Twitter suffers 'massive outage' under Elon Musk leaving users unable to tweet, message and more
The Twitter outage comes after Elon Musk drastically cut costs since his leveraged buyout of the company.
Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares
Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...
