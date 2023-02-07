ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Has A One-Word Response To ChatGPT 'Jailbreak's' Philosophy On God

OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot chatGPT's alter ego DAN is creating ripples on the internet over its philosophy on God and Elon Musk has something to say about it. What Happened: On Tuesday, a Twitter handle named Autism Capital shared a couple of screenshots on the microblogging site saying that they dug deeper into DAN's philosophy on God.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model Y Inventory Falls To Only 7 Vehicles In The Entire US, Down 99.5% Since Price Cuts

Last month, Tesla cut the prices of all its vehicles in the US. This has spurred incredible demand for Tesla vehicles, especially the Model Y which saw its prices cut by 20%. Today, we see the full effect of the price adjustments as inventory numbers for the Model Y has fallen to 7 vehicles in the entire US. This number is down by 99.5% since January 12.
BBC

Starship: SpaceX tests the most powerful ever rocket system

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has performed a key test on its huge new rocket system, Starship. Engineers conducted what's called a "static fire", simultaneously igniting 31 out of 33 of the engines at the base of the vehicle's lower-segment. The firing lasted only a few seconds, with everything clamped in...
BBC

Google's Bard AI bot mistake wipes $100bn off shares

Google is searching for ways to reassure people that it is still out in front in the race for the best artificial intelligence technology. And so far, the internet giant seems to be coming up with the wrong answer. An advert designed to show off its new AI bot, showed...

