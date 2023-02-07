ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
NASDAQ

Meta Platforms: A Top Artificial Intelligence Stock That No One Talks About

One company people often forget is an AI-first, or artificial intelligence-first, company is Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), as it is associated more with the metaverse. However, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg consistently highlights on the company's earnings calls that AI is one of two technological waves driving its product roadmap.
NASDAQ

Is Ford the Car Company You Thought It Was?

One of the best tips for investing in companies is to invest only in businesses you understand. That's why many investors are attracted to the automotive industry, as vehicles have often been a part of our daily lives for decades. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an iconic automaker, but...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Dip After Country’s Oil Inventories Hit Highest In Months

Energy stocks are set to open higher, lifted by higher broader equity futures and despite weaker oil prices. Earnings continue to come in across the E&P, driller and downstream space. Falling yields and expectations for a more moderate, if any, recession in 2023 are continuing to add support to equities and risk assets early in 2023.
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears that monetary policy tightening would slow down economic growth, and as the latest chapter in the Adani Group saga soured sentiment further. The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.21% lower at 17,856.50,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy