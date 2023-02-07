Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock
Investors might want to bet on W.W. Grainger (GWW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this seller...
NASDAQ
Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ
Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
These 3 Energy Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
NASDAQ
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Southern Copper (SCCO) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this miner have returned +1.2%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Zacks.com
Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates
SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
NASDAQ
Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....
