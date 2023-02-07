ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for W.W. Grainger (GWW) Stock

Investors might want to bet on W.W. Grainger (GWW), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this seller...
NASDAQ

Tessco Technologies (TESS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Tessco Technologies (TESS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.46 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.38. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.05%....
NASDAQ

Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

Both the travel and telehealth industries have undergone rapid changes in the last few years. Teladoc is shaving net losses and seeing rapid adoption in its core business segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
NASDAQ

Top Stock Picks for Week of February 6, 2023

E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF operates as a cosmetic company. This cosmetic company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days.Currently he company's EPS is expected to grow 34% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 6%. The current-year earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty have been revising upward. Right now, year-over-year cash flow growth for e.l.f. Beauty is 19.7%, which is higher than many of its peers. This company also has a favorable Value Score. This combination positions e.l.f. Beauty well for outperformance.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 7, 2023

Wall Street closed lower on Monday, dragged down by mega-cap growth stocks. Investors continued to be apprehensive that the Fed might reconsider its recent dovish stance and delay its plan of cutting interest rates. An important government official suggested that the economy would possibly avoid recession. Yield on the U.S. 10-year treasury note increased significantly. All three major indexes ended in the red.
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ

Lumentum (LITE) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Lumentum (LITE) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

ITT (ITT) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ITT (ITT) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4.03%. A quarter ago,...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Amgen’s product portfolio and pipeline position it well for the future. The market-beating dividend looks safe and can continue growing at a high-single-digit clip each year. The stock is slightly discounted compared to its industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Zacks.com

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

SIMO - Free Report) reported soft fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom and the top line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices reported lower revenues year over year as it continues to face supply chain headwinds, demand softness amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and a volatile geopolitical situation.
NASDAQ

Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.43 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.42. This compares to loss of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -14.81%....

