Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is Utah, BYU or Utah State bringing back more in 2023?
ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his annual examination of returning production for all 133 FBS teams. Where do the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars and Utah State Aggies rate?
kslsports.com
Blake Anderson Announces Changes On USU Football Coaching Staff
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State announced Ephraim Banda has been elevated to assistant head coach after serving two seasons as defensive coordinator. Banda’s promotion came amongst a series of coaching staff changes ahead of the 2023 season. Utah State announced the finalized football coaching staff on Thursday, February 9.
Utah State hires University of Utah alum as defensive tackles coach
The Utah State Aggies hired Tevita Finau as the team’s new defensive tackles coach. Finau played collegiately at the University of Utah, before playing professionally for five years.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
tourcounsel.com
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
Gephardt Daily
Police probe threat to Box Elder school
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
Utah man recalls horror of seeing fiancée hit by snowmobile
A West Jordan mom will be in the hospital these next few weeks after her face was struck by a snowmobile while she was tubing in Cache County on Saturday.
cachevalleydaily.com
New Jack in the Box fast food restaurant approved for Logan
LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the plans for a new fast food restaurant coming to the south side of Logan. California-based Jack in the Box will be coming to 1200 South Highway 89/91 in the near future. The 2,341 square foot restaurant will occupy .8 acres...
kjzz.com
Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
kvnutalk
Man confesses to abusing several Logan boys 25 years ago – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 63-year-old former Logan man has pleaded guilty to abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison next month. Archuleta appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to...
Layton man arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting teen girl
A Layton man was charged Wednesday with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl last October.
kjzz.com
Bountiful police say suspects of home burglary, credit card fraud remain at-large
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement is seeking two individuals suspected of credit card fraud following forced entry into a residence. Officers with the Bountiful City Police Department said that the man and woman photographed below allegedly burglarized a home and subsequently put charges on the victim's credit cards.
kslnewsradio.com
During Black History Month, looking at how Lagoon desegregated
FARMINGTON, Utah — The Lagoon amusement park has a story to tell during Black History Month. Namely that it was one of the first amusement parks in the nation to desegregate in the 1960s. Twenty years earlier in the 1940s, the park only allowed Black people access to the...
ABC 4
Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old
Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
Comments / 0