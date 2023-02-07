ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslsports.com

Blake Anderson Announces Changes On USU Football Coaching Staff

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State announced Ephraim Banda has been elevated to assistant head coach after serving two seasons as defensive coordinator. Banda’s promotion came amongst a series of coaching staff changes ahead of the 2023 season. Utah State announced the finalized football coaching staff on Thursday, February 9.
LOGAN, UT
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police probe threat to Box Elder school

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating threats against Box Elder Middle School, employing extra officers at the school Friday while it remained in session. “Brigham City Police Department is aware of and investigating potential threats related to Box Elder Middle School that we...
BRIGHAM CITY, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

New Jack in the Box fast food restaurant approved for Logan

LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the plans for a new fast food restaurant coming to the south side of Logan. California-based Jack in the Box will be coming to 1200 South Highway 89/91 in the near future. The 2,341 square foot restaurant will occupy .8 acres...
LOGAN, UT
kjzz.com

Roy High School 'secure status' lifted after weapons threat deemed 'unfounded'

ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Roy High School's "Secure" status was lifted after officers investigated a "suspicious circumstances" in which a weapon was reported near the school. Police responded to the scene just east of campus on Tuesday, and due to the proximity of the incident, Roy High School administration placed the school on "Secure" status, meaning the building was locked and activates remained indoors to maintain as normal operations as possible.
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

During Black History Month, looking at how Lagoon desegregated

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Lagoon amusement park has a story to tell during Black History Month. Namely that it was one of the first amusement parks in the nation to desegregate in the 1960s. Twenty years earlier in the 1940s, the park only allowed Black people access to the...
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC 4

Roy City Police searching for missing 15 yr old

Roy, Utah (ABC4) — Police are looking for teenage girl, Kayli Cruz. She was last seen leaving Sandridge Junior High school on Feb. 1, 2023. She is 15 years old, approx. 5’1” and has brown and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, white pajama pants with a checkered pattern, white shoes, and a black backpack.
ROY, UT

