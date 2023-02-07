Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Store Offers ‘Whimsical’ Accouterments
There's a new locally-owned and operated store in Grand Junction, Colorado offering amazing handcrafted items. They just opened, so be one of the first to check them out. This fun store offers everything from handcrafted jewelry to hats, clothing, handbags, home decor, leathercraft, and accessories. Here's a quick look at what they have to offer.
14 Dangerous Toys From Grand Junction's Past
Do you remember that"you'll shoot your eye out" toy that gave your mother untold grief every time you pulled it out? Scroll through the gallery below for a look at the "dangerous" toys we played with as kids - and survived.
kubcgold.com
Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?
An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Colorado pizza joint named one of the best in the country
According to TripstoDiscover.com, you don't have to travel around the world to get a great slice of pizza. In fact, you don't even have to leave Colorado. Telluride's Brown Dog Pizza was mentioned on the website's 2023 '20 Best Pizza Joints in the US' list for its tasty 'za. "A...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
KJCT8
Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.
nbc11news.com
Brief snow possible Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening. Our Next Weather Maker. Our next...
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
westernslopenow.com
February 6, 2023 Forecast First
A winter weather advisory is active further east of Grand Junction but should move out by tonight. Cloudy skies and temperatures close to our seasonal averages are sticking around.
livability.com
Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO
New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
aspenpublicradio.org
Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan
"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
KJCT8
Xcel’s hedging practice could save you money, or make you overpay
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you use Xcel’s natural gas to heat your home, you just placed a bet on next winter’s energy bills that you probably don’t know about, and Xcel made that bet with your money. If the energy company is right, you and...
KJCT8
Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats
Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
Arrest made in Feb. 3 shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect from a house shooting in Grand Junction. According to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office press release, Jacob Caldwell, age 27 has been arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On the morning of February 3, Mesa […]
nbc11news.com
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
Craig Daily Press
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail — each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
