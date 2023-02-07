ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

kubcgold.com

Pizza Cost In Colorado Is High: Where Is the Cheapest Pizza In Grand Junction?

An estimated 12.5 million pizzas will be ordered on Super Bowl Sunday and pizza lovers will be paying more than ever. Colorado Ranks 5th In the Nation For Expensive Pizza. According to the pizza-delivery app Slice, Colorado has some of the highest pizza prices in the nation. The state ranks 5th in the nation for high pizza prices - averaging $21.23 for a large cheese. Oregon has the nation's most expensive cheese pizza averaging $26.94 for a large pie. Washington is the second costliest state for pizza - $23.34 for a large cheese pizza followed by Illinois and Alaska.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Sunny skies returning as snow dissipates over the mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night was a snowy night for many, primarily over the higher elevations, around the Western Slope. The valleys we not totally left out, however. Montrose started seeing snow shortly after midnight, then snow continued to fall through about 3 AM. While a little bit of scattered snow is possible still over the higher elevations, we’ll start to see sunny skies once again across the lower elevations.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Brief snow possible Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening. Our Next Weather Maker. Our next...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

February 6, 2023 Forecast First

A winter weather advisory is active further east of Grand Junction but should move out by tonight. Cloudy skies and temperatures close to our seasonal averages are sticking around.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
livability.com

Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO

New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
aspenpublicradio.org

Coloradans weigh in on state's wolf reintroduction plan

"Nearly two years after Colorado voters narrowly passed Proposition 114 tasking Colorado Parks and Wildlife with reintroducing wolves on the Western Slope, the agency has a plan. CPW has been holding meetings around the state to gather public comments on the draft before voting on a final version in May.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Delta County planning commission meeting moved online due to potential threats

Delta, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday’s Delta County planning commission meeting is moved online and staff are sent home for the day due to a potential threat of violence. According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called to report a rumor of a group of people planning to attend the meeting with the intent of causing disruptions and even vandalism.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Arrest made in Feb. 3 shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect from a house shooting in Grand Junction. According to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office press release, Jacob Caldwell, age 27 has been arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On the morning of February 3, Mesa […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Craig Daily Press

Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges

A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail — each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
MESA COUNTY, CO

