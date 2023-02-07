Read full article on original website
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
247Sports
Kentucky vs. Georgia basketball: Media rips Wildcats after ugly loss brings blow to March Madness chances
The Kentucky Wildcats' NCAA Tournament hopes were placed on life support Saturday as it suffered a Quad 2 loss to a Georgia Bulldogs team ranked 129th in the NET by a score of 75-68 at Stegeman Coliseum. Kentucky fell to 16-9 overall with the loss and is now 7-5 SEC play. Georgia improved 15-10 overall and 5-7 in SEC play.
Georgia’s Final Four team - 40 years later
It's a family reunion: Georgia players remember their road to the Final Four in 1983 - and the longstanding relationships built during that journey.
Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation
If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
Michigan football lands 2nd commit for 2025, Georgia linebacker Mantrez Walker
Michigan football added a second commit to its class of 2025, picking up a commitment from linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder tweeted out an image of himself in Wolverines gear with the caption, “trying to live this life I’ve always dreamed of on a grand spectrum, if I play it right, I’m lit forever. #Committed #GoBlue”
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Georgia
Also known as Clarks Hill Lake, Lake Strom Thurmond is the largest man-made lake in Georgia. Lake Strom Thurmond resides along the Georgia/South Carolina border within the Savannah River Basin. This man-made reservoir contains a total surface area of 71,100 acres or 111.1 square miles. At that size, this makes Lake Strom Thurmond the third-largest non-natural lake east of the Mississippi River. Officially, the reservoir operates a flood control, navigation, and hydroelectric power project. However, it also serves as a popular recreation lake that attracts over 3.5 million visitors each year.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
atozsports.com
Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Report: Buccaneers Interview Another Coach With Georgia Ties
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have interviewed their eighth candidate for their open offensive coordinator position. This one also has ties to Georgia.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
Georgia hires Markell Clark to fill out strength staff
Georgia’s latest strength hire is young and has SEC experience. The program announced Saturday evening that it has added Markell Clark to fill out the strength staff. Clark also tweeted about the move. “Anyone who knows my story will know how much this means to me!” Clark tweeted. “Thank...
Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
Ralph Stokes of Marietta, a vice president with PGA Tour Superstore, was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association on Saturday to become the first Black man to head the organization that oversees the state’s amateur game.
Tyrone Sandy Creek takes a toll on Ellenwood Cedar Grove
Tyrone Sandy Creek charged Ellenwood Cedar Grove and collected a 49-30 victory in Georgia girls basketball on February 10.
UPDATE: The Latest on Todd Monken and the NFL Job Search
Kirby Smart is no stranger to losing coordinators in the offseason during his tenure as the head coach at the University of Georgia. Mel Tucker (DC) and Jim Chaney (OC) departed in 2018. He replaced offensive coordinator James Coley in 2019, that same season his assistant head coach and the first ...
5-star S KJ Bolden sets first official visit
Buford (Ga.) five-star safety KJ Bolden set his first official visit, he told On3's Chad Simmons this weekend. He is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2024 On3 Consensus.
