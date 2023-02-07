ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Georgia

Also known as Clarks Hill Lake, Lake Strom Thurmond is the largest man-made lake in Georgia. Lake Strom Thurmond resides along the Georgia/South Carolina border within the Savannah River Basin. This man-made reservoir contains a total surface area of 71,100 acres or 111.1 square miles. At that size, this makes Lake Strom Thurmond the third-largest non-natural lake east of the Mississippi River. Officially, the reservoir operates a flood control, navigation, and hydroelectric power project. However, it also serves as a popular recreation lake that attracts over 3.5 million visitors each year.
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
ATLANTA, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

Georgia hires Markell Clark to fill out strength staff

Georgia’s latest strength hire is young and has SEC experience. The program announced Saturday evening that it has added Markell Clark to fill out the strength staff. Clark also tweeted about the move. “Anyone who knows my story will know how much this means to me!” Clark tweeted. “Thank...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

UPDATE: The Latest on Todd Monken and the NFL Job Search

Kirby Smart is no stranger to losing coordinators in the offseason during his tenure as the head coach at the University of Georgia. Mel Tucker (DC) and Jim Chaney (OC) departed in 2018. He replaced offensive coordinator James Coley in 2019, that same season his assistant head coach and the first ...
ATHENS, GA

