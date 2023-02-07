Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office now says disappearance of Portage mother of eight being investigated as a homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The disappearance of 35-year-old Heather Kelley of Portage is now being investigated as a murder. Kelley is the mother of eight kids and has not been seen since December 10 of last year, with a cousin finding her car burning on East Michigan Avenue near Sprinkle Road the next day.
Suspects Sought in Hudsonville-Area Drive-By Shooting
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for those involved in a drive-by shooting north of Hudsonville on Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies were dispatched to the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge...
Driver in deadly US 10-31 crash criminally charged; victim was from Shelby
LUDINGTON — The driver involved in a deadly crash on US 10-31 in Amber Township last October — Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington — has been arraigned in Mason County’s 79th District Court on a 10-year felony of reckless driving causing death, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Holland Police Log February 8-9, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops
Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
Three Teens Arraigned in Coopersville Burglary & Attempted Flight
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 7, 2023) – Three teens from Grand Rapids remain behind bars after arraignment on charges stemming from a burglary of a smoke shop in Coopersville and subsequent police chase on Monday. Malik Vander and Benjamin Orlando Clark III, both 19, and 18-year-old Saivon Mitchell...
Woman Hospitalized After Scuffle Outside of Off-Campus Apartment Near GVSU
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 8, 2023) – A scuffle outside of a off-campus housing unit near Grand Valley State University’s main Allendale campus on Tuesday evening led to the hospitalization of a woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputes and other first responders were...
Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Blotter: 2/3-2/7
At 6:03pm, deputies transported a male subject from Big Rapids to a mental health facility in Detroit. At 3:03pm, deputies made a warrant arrest at a residence in Aetna TWP. Male subject was arrested on a warrant out of Mecosta County. Calls for service 10. Car/deer accidents 1. Traffic accidents...
Man found guilty after sending threatening emails to Michigan judge
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The 19th Circuit Court Administration received threatening, harassing, and intimidating emails from 43-year-old Ryan King of Benzonia. He was found guilty on Feb. 6 of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. King sent several harassing and intimidating emails...
'I've almost seen people get hit twice:' After fatal Beltline crash, employees say jaywalking is common
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Police are searching for the driver of an F-150 that hit and killed a 32-year-old Wyoming man on Tuesday. The pedestrian, who is not being named at this time by law enforcement, was crossing the East Beltline near the Woodland Mall. The person was not at a crosswalk.
Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
False report of active shooter at Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Portage Northern High School Tuesday morning was one of several in the state that were targeted in a prank, claiming there was an active shooter at the building. At 9:35 a.m. Tuesday a call came into the Portage Department of Public Safety Information Center...
Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County
Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County. A Michigan State Trooper is on administrative leave today after an officer involved shooting in Crawford County left one man dead over the weekend. David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas was shot and killed Friday night. It took place on...
'They left her for dead': Muskegon Co. mom of 4 seriously hurt after driver runs her off road, drives away
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon mother of four was driving for Uber when she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-31 near the Hile Exit on Jan. 22. Her family says police found pieces of the cars for miles after the crash.
Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan
TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Michigan State Police looking for missing teen runaway
Michigan State Police – Lakeview Post is looking for a missing teen runaway. He is 16-year-old Joesiah David Katanek.
County tells mobile home park owner to fix sewage leaks
Residents at a Battle Creek-area mobile home park say raw sewage has been leaking into their yards and backed up into bathrooms. They blame months of neglect from the property owner.
Nelis’ Dutch Village catches fire for 2nd time in 8 months
A farmhouse at Nelis' Dutch Village near Holland burned early Tuesday morning, the second fire at the theme park in eight months.
Cause of Death for Missaukee County Woman Found Dead in Wexford County May Soon Be Revealed
The cause of death of a Missaukee County woman found in Wexford County late last year may soon be revealed. The body of 26-year-old Laken Clark was discovered on Dec. 14, by a waste disposal worker in Haring Township. The Wexford County Prosecutor’s office has been waiting on reports to...
Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address
A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
