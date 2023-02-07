ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

927thevan.com

Suspects Sought in Hudsonville-Area Drive-By Shooting

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for those involved in a drive-by shooting north of Hudsonville on Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies were dispatched to the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log February 8-9, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
traverseticker.com

Two Men Arrested For Meth In Separate TC Traffic Stops

Two Traverse City men were arrested on meth-related charges in separate traffic stops over the weekend. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post stopped a vehicle driven by a 32-year-old Williamsburg woman Friday just after 9pm for an equipment violation on North US-31 in East Bay Township. A passenger, 45-year-old Ralph Edwin Mason III from Traverse City, had a warrant for his arrest. Mason was taken into custody for the warrant. During his arrest, Mason was found to be in possession of multiple containers of methamphetamine, schedule-two controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale. Mason was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. The driver was not arrested. Mason was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
927thevan.com

Three Teens Arraigned in Coopersville Burglary & Attempted Flight

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 7, 2023) – Three teens from Grand Rapids remain behind bars after arraignment on charges stemming from a burglary of a smoke shop in Coopersville and subsequent police chase on Monday. Malik Vander and Benjamin Orlando Clark III, both 19, and 18-year-old Saivon Mitchell...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
927thevan.com

Woman Hospitalized After Scuffle Outside of Off-Campus Apartment Near GVSU

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 8, 2023) – A scuffle outside of a off-campus housing unit near Grand Valley State University’s main Allendale campus on Tuesday evening led to the hospitalization of a woman. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputes and other first responders were...
ALLENDALE, MI
wbrn.com

Mecosta Co. Sheriff's Blotter: 2/3-2/7

At 6:03pm, deputies transported a male subject from Big Rapids to a mental health facility in Detroit. At 3:03pm, deputies made a warrant arrest at a residence in Aetna TWP. Male subject was arrested on a warrant out of Mecosta County. Calls for service 10. Car/deer accidents 1. Traffic accidents...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Man found guilty after sending threatening emails to Michigan judge

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The 19th Circuit Court Administration received threatening, harassing, and intimidating emails from 43-year-old Ryan King of Benzonia. He was found guilty on Feb. 6 of Malicious Use of Telecommunications Service and Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. King sent several harassing and intimidating emails...
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Autopsy report completed on woman found dead in Wexford County

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is a new update in the case of a woman who was found dead in Haring Township last December. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he's received and reviewed the toxicology and autopsy report of Laken Marie Clark. Prior story: Investigators identify woman found...
9&10 News

Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County

Officer Involved Shooting Leaves One Man Dead in Crawford County. A Michigan State Trooper is on administrative leave today after an officer involved shooting in Crawford County left one man dead over the weekend. David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas was shot and killed Friday night. It took place on...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
9&10 News

Northern Michigan Sheriff Attends State of The Union Address

A Northern Michigan sheriff will be in attendance at Tuesday night’s State of The Union address. Mason County Sheriff, Kim Cole was invited to be Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest this evening. Cole arrived in DC Monday night and has been touring the sights before Tuesday night’s address.
MASON COUNTY, MI

