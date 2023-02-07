Read full article on original website
Thomas Edward DeBoer
Thomas Edward DeBoer, age 84, of Holland passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at Grand Village Assisted Living. He was born on December 19, 1938, in Owosso, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Ann DeBoer and brother David DeBoer. He is...
Opening of new WMU student center delayed until July 2023
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The new student center on the Western Michigan University campus in Kalamazoo won’t be open until late July 2023. WMU officials had planned to open it in August 2022, and that was delayed to January 2023 before the latest announcement. The $60 million...
Holland Police Log February 9-10, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Bicyclist Hospitalized after Pedaling in Front of a Motor Vehicle on Holland’s North Side
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A 26-year-old Holland man was injured in a Saturday afternoon collision between a vehicle and a bicycle on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the parking lot...
Burglar Nabbed in Saturday Morning House Break-in on Holland’s North Side
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – A possible burglary on Holland’s North Side is under investigation. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matt Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 41 hundred block of Lakeshore Drive, north of Quincey Street, just after 10 AM on Saturday on a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress. When the law arrived, a man inside was detain, while a perimeter was set up to nab a reported second suspect inside that was armed.
Suspects Sought in Hudsonville-Area Drive-By Shooting
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for those involved in a drive-by shooting north of Hudsonville on Wednesday night. According to Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies were dispatched to the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge...
Narcotics Bust In South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 10, 2023) – Sheriff Daniel E Abbott reports Thursday afternoon around 2 o’clock, the Van Buren County Sheriff Office Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance in South Haven at the Walmart parking lot. A Detective observed a narcotic transaction take place between subjects in the parking lot. Detectives requested local South Haven Officers to assist in making a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. South Haven Police attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle that led officers into a pursuit.
Friday’s Prep Hoops Scores; Hope, GVSU Host Basketball DH on Saturday
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 10, 2023) – In high school basketball action along the Lakeshore from Friday night, these results:. On Tuesday evening, around 6:40 PM, hear the Mona Shores at Zeeland West boys game on 99 7/1450 WHTC, or the Schoolcraft at Saugatuck boys’ game on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Sheriff’s Office now says disappearance of Portage mother of eight being investigated as a homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The disappearance of 35-year-old Heather Kelley of Portage is now being investigated as a murder. Kelley is the mother of eight kids and has not been seen since December 10 of last year, with a cousin finding her car burning on East Michigan Avenue near Sprinkle Road the next day.
Hope Splits Pair of Games at Home; Red Wings on WHTC Tonight
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 9, 2023) – Hope split a pair of basketball games at DeVos Fieldhouse last night. In the opener, Brent Cox had 19 points as the visiting Trine Thunder grounded the Flying Dutchmen, 56-43. Savannah Feenstra had 15 points in the women’s nightcap as the Flying Dutch handled the visiting Calvin Knights, 71-59. Hope’s teams entertain the Olivet Comets in Holland on Saturday afternoon, with broadcast time at 12:30 PM for the women on 99 7/1450 WHTC, and around 2:45 PM for the men on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
Hope, GVSU Score Home Doubleheader Wins; Red Wings Capture Midday Matinee
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – Hope swept a pair of basketball games from visiting Olivet at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Saturday. Savannah Feenstra had 13 points as the Flying Dutch captured the women’s opener, 95-18. Gabe Quillan terrorized the visiting Comets inside for 28 points and 16 rebounds as the Flying Dutchmen took the nightcap, 87-69. Hope’s teams are on the road this Wednesday evening, as the Flying Dutch take on the Bulldogs in Adrian, and the Flying Dutchmen battle the Knights at Calvin, with broadcast time at 7:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.
