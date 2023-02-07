UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 11, 2023) – Hope swept a pair of basketball games from visiting Olivet at DeVos Fieldhouse in Holland on Saturday. Savannah Feenstra had 13 points as the Flying Dutch captured the women’s opener, 95-18. Gabe Quillan terrorized the visiting Comets inside for 28 points and 16 rebounds as the Flying Dutchmen took the nightcap, 87-69. Hope’s teams are on the road this Wednesday evening, as the Flying Dutch take on the Bulldogs in Adrian, and the Flying Dutchmen battle the Knights at Calvin, with broadcast time at 7:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO