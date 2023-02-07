Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Expected Timetable For Aaron Rodgers' Decision On NFL Future Revealed
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy said the team expects quarterback Aaron Rodgers to make a decision about his NFL future "around [the] free agency [period]" while speaking with ESPN's Dianna Russini during the NFL Awards red carpet on Thursday (February 9). "There hasn't been a deadline," Murphy said. "We've...
NFL RB Leonard Fournette On His Initiative, Tom Brady & The Big Game
Leonard Fournette On His Initiative, Tom Brady & The Big Game. Leonard Fournette joins the show from radio row in Glendale to talk these subjects with us. He's joined by Caroline Blakely – President and CEO of Rebuilding Together. FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: REBUILDINGTOGETHER.ORG. Enjoy this highlight from the...
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His Official Super Bowl 57 Pick
Colin Cowherd: “I started the week liking Philadelphia but I’m going to ask you some questions because I don’t think I’m making a bet on the game, I’m making a bet against Jalen Hurts. He can’t throw the deep ball right now. I know, I’ve seen it post-injury over and over again. I’m betting on Kansas City playing a single-high safety— ‘beat us deep.’ Maybe Hurts won’t have to because 11 times Philadelphia took the opening drive and scored, and maybe it’s a blowout and they roll. But he can’t post-injury throw to the right side. Hurts was BAD against San Francisco and had a 72 quarterback rating, and that’s with great weapons, a run-game, and an o-line. Ask yourself this— when is the last time, against a legitimate team, Jalen Hurts has had to make big throws in the fourth quarter and they’ve relied on him? Maybe they won’t have to, but two comfortable playoff wins – the Giants were a better story than they were team, and the Niners were hiking the ball to Christian McCaffrey in the end. Three of the last five games the Eagles have played with Jalen Hurts were against the Giants. They played six non-playoff teams, they faced Dallas once with no Dak. In fact, Philadelphia hasn’t played a playoff team with a starting quarterback other than the New York Giants since Week 4. Jalen Hurts had a great year but he’s not healthy. Jalen Hurts had a great roster but I watched that game vs. the Niners, he’s not healthy. Give me their great win against a great team? If the game is close, Philadelphia vs. a great team has never been there. Kansas City was last weekend. Kansas City is coming off a win vs. a team who had been on fire, and a quarterback playing the best football of his career. Kansas City also rolled the Jags. Not the ‘early’ Jags rebounding from Urban Meyer like Philly did, Kansas City beat them late when they were on fire and Trevor Lawrence was the hottest quarterback in the league. They rolled San Francisco on the road. The second-best quarterback playing Sunday is for Philadelphia. The second-best coach playing Sunday is for Philadelphia. The Rams last year had to beat Brady in Tampa, the Bucs had to beat Aaron Rodgers in Lambeau, New England had to go through Mahomes… I wanted to see somewhat of a tough road [with Philly]. I’m going to take the Chiefs to win it, 28-23.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL Team Has 'Inquired About' Aaron Rodgers: Report
The New York Jets have reportedly "inquired about" quarterback Aaron Rodgers' "availability with the Green Bay Packers," sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday (February 12). The Jets have long been a frontrunner among teams linked to a potential trade for Rodgers amid his uncertainty...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Decision Made On Derek Carr's NFL Future: Report
The Las Vegas Raiders will reportedly release quarterback Derek Carr after he informed the New Orleans Saints that he wouldn't approve a trade to the franchise or any other NFL team, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday (February 12), citing sources with knowledge of the situation. "The first...
Damar Hamlin Poses With LeBron James At Super Bowl In Viral Photo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posed alongside Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday (February 12) evening. "The King @KingJames," Hamlin wrote in the viral Twitter post. Hamlin was honored on stage during the live broadcast broadcast of the 12th annual NFL Honors...
