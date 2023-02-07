Read full article on original website
New storefront windows for downtown building approved by Green Bay City Council
Green Bay's Common Council approved new storefront windows for the former Mikey's Pub and Bangkok Garden building in the downtown area during its meeting Tuesday night.
doorcountydailynews.com
Northern Door Children's Center completes first phase project, eyes more improvements
You will see more space and, in the future, more kids at Northern Door Children’s Center in Sister Bay. Thursday marks the first-day teachers and staff members will move into its new space at the Northern Door Children’s Center thanks to $1 million gift from an anonymous donor. The center also received $50,000 from a larger $3.5 million State of Wisconsin innovation grant. The new room will be primarily used for the center’s 4K program, which is in collaboration with Gibraltar Area Schools. This will allow for reconfiguring the building’s other classrooms, which brings even more good news for community members, according to Northern Door Children’s Center’s Karen Corekin-DeLaMer.
Door County Pulse
Door County’s Largest Child Care Center Ready for Construction
What will be Door County’s largest licensed child care facility has been cleared for construction at the intersection of Gordon Road and Old Highway Road, just west of the Culver’s in Sevastopol. “We break ground in March and will open in January 2024,” said Alexis Fuller, executive director...
doorcountydailynews.com
Saving green while composting brown
The Climate Change Coalition of Door County wants to make it easier for you to start a new environmentally-friendly habit. The organization is partnering with the City of Sturgeon Bay, the Village of Egg Harbor, Sturgeon Bay Utilities, and Recycling Connections to begin a compost bin group buy for those interested in composting. The bins usually retail for $100 to $200, but purchasing through the program can make them available for as little as $48. In November, Door County Compost Initiative member Dean Hoegger explained why composting is a good idea.
Door County Pulse
Martins to Be Inducted into Conservation Hall of Fame
“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin.” — Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame about Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin: inductees who have helped to protect thousands of acres throughout Door County.
doorcountydailynews.com
Door County YMCA's "Membership For All" serving two purposes
No matter your situation, a program designed to make the Door County YMCA accessible is available. Membership for All (MAF) is a financial assistance initiative that ensures individuals and families can utilize the Door County YMCA, regardless of age, income, or background. Membership Experience Executive Brett Cleveland says the program reduces membership costs and gives program discounts for those needing assistance.
WNCY
Flag Debate Comes To An Abrupt End
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich broke a city council tie Tuesday night, deciding the city should not further pursue a policy for flagpoles. Last summer, a pride flag was raised on the city hall flagpole for the first time. Since then, city council members have been discussing a policy for which flags should be flown on city poles.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County high schools join the Rising Phoenix program
You can be a wolf, a spartan, or a storm, walk into a classroom and become a phoenix thanks to a new partnership with UW-Green Bay. Algoma, Luxemburg-Casco, and Kewaunee high schools announced they would partner with the local college and their Rising Phoenix program. Current sophomores apply to the...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
Door County Pulse
Chives Launching Breakfast Food Truck
The Chives food truck garden will add a new retro diner to their stable this May with the launch of a breakfast truck run by the owners of Morning Glory of Door County, the Sturgeon Bay and Southern Door breakfast staples. The diner, a converted 25-foot gooseneck trailer fabricated by...
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU/KTTC) – Western Wisconsin cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. 18 businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis. Their products...
doorcountydailynews.com
City on alert after string of stolen vehicles
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department can use your help identifying who may be behind several stolen vehicles this week. According to a department release, cars were stolen from four locations through the City of Sturgeon Bay and Door County during the overnight hours of Monday, February 6th, into the morning of February 7th. Those areas are:
doorcountydailynews.com
Gerald F. Murphy
Gerald Francis Murphy, "Jerry" to all who knew and loved him, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with his family at his side. He was born October 27,...
nddist.com
Packer Fastener Owner Named CEO
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Packer Fastener family of companies, including Green Bay-based Packer Fastener and Packer Freight and Chicago area-based Albolt Manufacturing, announced promotions of four key executives. “Packer Fastener is well-known as having the biggest nuts in town, but our family of companies continues to grow beyond...
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kewaunee, Brown counties
The National Weather Service is giving you a heads-up about a few rough hours of traveling in five Wisconsin counties, including Brown and Kewaunee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Brown, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, and Manitowoc counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Door County and others in the northern part of the region were left out of the advisory because the band of heavy snow shifted to the southeast.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
doorcountydailynews.com
L-C's Worachek named NEC Wrestler of the Year
The Luxemburg-Casco wrestling team had another successful season thanks to its 11 All-North Eastern Conference wrestlers. The North Eastern Conference announced their All-Conference Team for wrestling this week, based primarily on their performance in their NEC dual matches. The 11 wrestlers mean that the conference honored 78 percent of the 14-man starting roster.
