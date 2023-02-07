You will see more space and, in the future, more kids at Northern Door Children’s Center in Sister Bay. Thursday marks the first-day teachers and staff members will move into its new space at the Northern Door Children’s Center thanks to $1 million gift from an anonymous donor. The center also received $50,000 from a larger $3.5 million State of Wisconsin innovation grant. The new room will be primarily used for the center’s 4K program, which is in collaboration with Gibraltar Area Schools. This will allow for reconfiguring the building’s other classrooms, which brings even more good news for community members, according to Northern Door Children’s Center’s Karen Corekin-DeLaMer.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO