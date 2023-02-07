Read full article on original website
Sand Hills Express
Dawson County Archers Hit Mark in Columbus
COLUMBUS – Twelve Dawson County youth participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, January 28. The youth demonstrated their ability in 3 disciplines and 3 age brackets. In the Basic Bow cub division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad received 6th place, and Lexington’s Maggie and Lysa Duryea received 11th and 26th place, respectively.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Department finds missing 73-year-old
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department found a missing 73-year-old woman with dementia on Friday. The woman went missing at around 2 p.m. on Friday, but was found at around 7 p.m.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
