COLUMBUS – Twelve Dawson County youth participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, January 28. The youth demonstrated their ability in 3 disciplines and 3 age brackets. In the Basic Bow cub division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad received 6th place, and Lexington’s Maggie and Lysa Duryea received 11th and 26th place, respectively.

DAWSON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO