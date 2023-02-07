ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Sand Hills Express

Dawson County Archers Hit Mark in Columbus

COLUMBUS – Twelve Dawson County youth participated in the Nebraska 4-H State Indoor Archery Tournament in Columbus on Saturday, January 28. The youth demonstrated their ability in 3 disciplines and 3 age brackets. In the Basic Bow cub division, Mollie Spradlin of Cozad received 6th place, and Lexington’s Maggie and Lysa Duryea received 11th and 26th place, respectively.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County’s Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual. Contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Possession of controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Mark A. Ryan. Age: 39. 2 warrants: Failure to Pay; obstructing peace officer, Failure to Appear; theft-receive stolen property $1500-$4999. Kennedy J. Starling.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

