Sturgeon Bay, WI

greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - February 7. 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday February 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Court TV

Man accused of killing two women says he ‘snapped’ after finding them together

By IVY BROWN Court TV GREEN BAY  — A 48-year-old Wisconsin man accused of killing two women is awaiting extradition in Arkansas. Richard Sotka is accused of murdering 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor in Green Bay on Jan. 28. A criminal complaint says Sotka and Cegelski had been dating for a short time... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Saving green while composting brown

The Climate Change Coalition of Door County wants to make it easier for you to start a new environmentally-friendly habit. The organization is partnering with the City of Sturgeon Bay, the Village of Egg Harbor, Sturgeon Bay Utilities, and Recycling Connections to begin a compost bin group buy for those interested in composting. The bins usually retail for $100 to $200, but purchasing through the program can make them available for as little as $48. In November, Door County Compost Initiative member Dean Hoegger explained why composting is a good idea.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Ice conditions force Sister Bay to Rock the Rink

Sister Bay is proving that when life gives you lemons, you can still make lemonade no matter the season. The Peninsula Pacers, which organizes the Door County Pond Hockey Tournament, pulled the plug on the event on Thursday after temperatures hit over 40 degrees this week and will get close to it again on Saturday. Crews put in over 100 hours flooding the rinks and making other preparations for the tournament. Still, organizers called off the tournament early to allow the several teams traveling from outside the area to change their travel and lodging arrangements.
SISTER BAY, WI
tourcounsel.com

Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin

Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore

Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects

On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee County high schools join the Rising Phoenix program

You can be a wolf, a spartan, or a storm, walk into a classroom and become a phoenix thanks to a new partnership with UW-Green Bay. Algoma, Luxemburg-Casco, and Kewaunee high schools announced they would partner with the local college and their Rising Phoenix program. Current sophomores apply to the...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kewaunee, Brown counties

The National Weather Service is giving you a heads-up about a few rough hours of traveling in five Wisconsin counties, including Brown and Kewaunee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Brown, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, and Manitowoc counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Door County and others in the northern part of the region were left out of the advisory because the band of heavy snow shifted to the southeast.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

