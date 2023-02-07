Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating car thefts in Door County, three vehicles found wrecked
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are investigating a string of stolen vehicles that occurred Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, three of the stolen vehicles were found crashed, and each stolen vehicle had keys inside them.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
wearegreenbay.com
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay student arrested after officers find drugs, ‘ghost gun’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old student at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was taken into custody on Tuesday after officers located drugs, ammo, and a “ghost gun.”. According to a release from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, on February 7, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the UW-Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 7. 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday February 7, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
Man accused of killing two women says he ‘snapped’ after finding them together
By IVY BROWN Court TV GREEN BAY — A 48-year-old Wisconsin man accused of killing two women is awaiting extradition in Arkansas. Richard Sotka is accused of murdering 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor in Green Bay on Jan. 28. A criminal complaint says Sotka and Cegelski had been dating for a short time... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
doorcountydailynews.com
Saving green while composting brown
The Climate Change Coalition of Door County wants to make it easier for you to start a new environmentally-friendly habit. The organization is partnering with the City of Sturgeon Bay, the Village of Egg Harbor, Sturgeon Bay Utilities, and Recycling Connections to begin a compost bin group buy for those interested in composting. The bins usually retail for $100 to $200, but purchasing through the program can make them available for as little as $48. In November, Door County Compost Initiative member Dean Hoegger explained why composting is a good idea.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ice conditions force Sister Bay to Rock the Rink
Sister Bay is proving that when life gives you lemons, you can still make lemonade no matter the season. The Peninsula Pacers, which organizes the Door County Pond Hockey Tournament, pulled the plug on the event on Thursday after temperatures hit over 40 degrees this week and will get close to it again on Saturday. Crews put in over 100 hours flooding the rinks and making other preparations for the tournament. Still, organizers called off the tournament early to allow the several teams traveling from outside the area to change their travel and lodging arrangements.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
New storefront windows for downtown building approved by Green Bay City Council
Green Bay's Common Council approved new storefront windows for the former Mikey's Pub and Bangkok Garden building in the downtown area during its meeting Tuesday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
Construction boom underway in Bellevue business district
Construction boom underway in Bellevue business district. New amenities set to bring millions in investments
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee County high schools join the Rising Phoenix program
You can be a wolf, a spartan, or a storm, walk into a classroom and become a phoenix thanks to a new partnership with UW-Green Bay. Algoma, Luxemburg-Casco, and Kewaunee high schools announced they would partner with the local college and their Rising Phoenix program. Current sophomores apply to the...
doorcountydailynews.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kewaunee, Brown counties
The National Weather Service is giving you a heads-up about a few rough hours of traveling in five Wisconsin counties, including Brown and Kewaunee. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Brown, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, and Manitowoc counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Door County and others in the northern part of the region were left out of the advisory because the band of heavy snow shifted to the southeast.
