Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of DelaysJoel EisenbergCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
How Did Iowa’s Blackout License Plates Really Get Started?
One thing my fiance and I first noticed after we moved to Iowa was how many different license plates you'll see while driving around. We both grew up in Minnesota and you really only see 1 kind of plate up there. There just isn't a lot of plate variety in my home state.
Cedar Rapids Man Wins $100K Iowa Lottery Prize
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is 100-thousand dollars richer after winning an Iowa Lottery scratch game. Quinton Kruse bought a 10 dollar “Triple Tripler” scratch game at a Casey’s General Store in Urbana, winning the top prize.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Popular Super Bowl Commercial May Not Air In Iowa
Whether you are a fan of either team competing in this weekend’s Super Bowl game, there is plenty more to look forward to. I personally look forward to the big game for the food, commercials, and beer. One of the most famous commercials of the Super Bowl is Budweiser,...
Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close
Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
Price Of Chicken Wings In Iowa Easing In Time For The Big Game
I may not be the biggest sports fan but if you invite me over to watch the Super Bowl, you bet I am showing up for three things; the commercials, the drinks, and the food. As I was helping my boyfriend plan our Super Bowl party this year, one topic that we heavily debated was what kind of chicken wings we were going to do. Frozen preprepared, or prepare our own. After weighing our options, we decided to make our own so that we can do a “sauce bar” to flavor the wings.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
Tonight at 6: Stuck in the store
LAMONI, Iowa — An Iowa grandmother’s recent shopping trip ended with a call to police. Carol Hyden told KCCI it was business as usual when she stopped by Dollar General one December afternoon. An employee was working the check-out and customers were in line to pay. But when...
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to arson, animal cruelty
First spring flood outlook shows most eastern Iowa rivers with lower risk. First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at the newly-released spring flood outlook for eastern Iowa and its rivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is demanding answers following the case of a woman mistakenly...
30-year-old Iowan needs a new heart
DES MOINES, Iowa — "I try not to think about it. But yeah, I think about it sometimes. I was pretty close," said Anthony Harper, in need of a heart transplant. This is after Anthony Harper says he went to the emergency room in early December and was sent home with nausea pills.
Unusual Stop; Iowa DOT Stops Truck With Homemade Plates [PHOTO]
One thing's for sure, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement is certainly becoming my new favorite Facebook page!. Not only does the page keep you up to date about statewide driving conditions during storms, and educates drivers on road laws and safety, but it also shares some of the crazy things drivers try to get away with.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Another Mason City Woman Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
For the second time within two months, a $300,000 lottery prize has been won with the same scratch game in north Iowa. The Iowa Lottery says Jessica Chambers of Mason City has won the 16th top prize in their “Colossal Crossword” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Northside Liquor on North Federal Avenue in Mason City and claimed her prize Tuesday (01.31) at lottery headquarters in Clive.
