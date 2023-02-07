Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Suspect arrested in attempted carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An arrest has been made in the attempted carjacking that led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday in southeast Shreveport. State police have charged Zechariah Stutts, 18, with attempted first-degree murder, according to information released Friday by Shreveport police. Police said Stutts, who was armed, was in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
SPD officer injured while helping stalled motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer was injured Thursday night while helping a stalled motorist on Interstate 49. Sgt. Marcus Hines was in a marked Shreveport police patrol unit with the overhead lights activated when his unit was hit by the driver of a 2015 Audi who police said was traveling at a high rate of speed.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
KPVI Newschannel 6
I-49 southbound reopens at Stonewall exit
STONEWALL, La. -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Stonewall exit have reopened. A crash on the bridge at the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49 has shut down both southbound lanes, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. All traffic is being diverted onto the state Highway 3276 off-ramp.
KPVI Newschannel 6
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
KPVI Newschannel 6
East Texas Baptist University announces merger with B. H. Carroll Theological Institute
East Texas Baptist University officials announced this week that both their board and the board of B.H. Carroll Theological Institute in Irving have each approved resolutions authorizing an exclusive agreement to merge the administrative and academic operations of B.H. Carroll into ETBU. A letter of intent, signed by B.H. Carroll...
KPVI Newschannel 6
District 15-5A Basketball: Lobos spoil Lions' Senior Night
It was not the kind of Senior Night the Lions had hoped for on Friday. The Tyler seniors were honored before the game and there was a festival afterward, but in between it was not a celebration for the home team. Longview played tough defense and held the Lions in...
Comments / 0