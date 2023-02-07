ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Suspect arrested in attempted carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An arrest has been made in the attempted carjacking that led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday in southeast Shreveport. State police have charged Zechariah Stutts, 18, with attempted first-degree murder, according to information released Friday by Shreveport police. Police said Stutts, who was armed, was in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

SPD officer injured while helping stalled motorist

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport police officer was injured Thursday night while helping a stalled motorist on Interstate 49. Sgt. Marcus Hines was in a marked Shreveport police patrol unit with the overhead lights activated when his unit was hit by the driver of a 2015 Audi who police said was traveling at a high rate of speed.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Shreveport woman charged in shooting incident

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in a weekend shooting incident. Jauilan Adams, 23, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal use of a weapon. Shreveport police said Adams was armed with a handgun when officers arrived to a shots fired call Sunday night...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

I-49 southbound reopens at Stonewall exit

STONEWALL, La. -- Southbound lanes of Interstate 49 at the Stonewall exit have reopened. A crash on the bridge at the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49 has shut down both southbound lanes, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office. All traffic is being diverted onto the state Highway 3276 off-ramp.
STONEWALL, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

District 15-5A Basketball: Lobos spoil Lions' Senior Night

It was not the kind of Senior Night the Lions had hoped for on Friday. The Tyler seniors were honored before the game and there was a festival afterward, but in between it was not a celebration for the home team. Longview played tough defense and held the Lions in...
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy