Report: Hawaii has one of lowest sales tax rates in U.S.
(The Center Square) - Hawaii has one of the lowest combined state and local tax rates in the nation, according to a report from the Tax Foundation. The state is among the five with the lowest combined state and local tax rates, according to a report by the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit.
Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
Hard Rock retains crown as Indiana's top earning casino in January
There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
Eight female doctors are trying to keep abortion legal in Nebraska. Will it work?
In the past year, a group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing the Nebraska Legislature this session. The group of doctors — all of whom provide reproductive care —...
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities
Linda MowBray, president of the Kansas Health Care Association and Kansas Center for Assisted Living, offered a House committee financial, medical and legal objections to a bill creating a state law —a supplement to state regulations — requiring an appeals process for residents of assisted living facilities facing involuntarily discharge. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments
Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
Schroder officially announces run for governor
COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund.
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse
The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
