Missouri State

Stores begin selling recreational marijuana

Bethany, MO: With border states such as Iowa and Kansas failing to approve recreation marijuana, local authorities are waiting to see for what repercussions may be in store for Missouri with a potential influx of customers from Iowa. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
WATCH: Leader working to empower women in cannabis discusses access in Missouri's industry

This story has been updated. Missouri’s cannabis industry is quickly expanding after voters legalized recreational marijuana in November. Existing dispensaries across Missouri began to sell adult-use marijuana on Feb. 3. But, nationally, the percentage of women in executive-level positions at marijuana companies has dropped to 22% in 2021 from 37% in 2017, according to a report from cannabis publication MJBizDaily.
House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices

Missouri lawmakers advanced a proposal Thursday that would give the governor the ability to strip the authority of any elected prosecutor to handle violent crime cases. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, would allow the governor to appoint a special prosecutor for five years if the number of homicide cases in any prosecuting […] The post House passes bill to allow for state takeover of Missouri prosecutor offices appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
California man sentenced to 21 years for shipping meth to Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from San Diego was sentenced in federal court for shipping large quantities of meth to southwest Missouri. According to a press release, Francisco Magallon, 37, was sentenced to 21 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. On Feb. 17, 2022, Magallon pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. […]
I-70 Isn’t The Most Dangerous Road In Missouri This One Is

Sometimes driving in Missouri isn't for the faint of heart. I'll submit the section of I-435 near our border with Kansas. Lots of traffic, multiple lanes, lots of exits, and everyone seemingly going at least 10 miles over the speed limit. I-435 isn't an easy drive at all. Yet, while it does make some lists as one of Missouri's most dangerous roads. It's not the most dangerous in Missouri.
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana

(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released

Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
Have You Seen These ‘Crop Circles’ Next to I-44 in Missouri?

There's something mysterious happening in the fields next to I-44 in Missouri. What looks like crop circles are visible from above. Is the work of aliens? Not exactly. Before I reveal what I've discovered about the origin of these strange objects next to I-44 in Missouri, know that you can go view this yourself in case you think I'm making it up. The shapes are easily visible on Google Maps. This is what you're looking for.
