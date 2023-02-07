Read full article on original website
If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons
If Montana lawmakers are worried about felons and crime rates, just wait till they make it even easier to become one. Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, believes that adultery in marriage should be a felony. “Any unfaithful person should not get half in my humble opinion. Or anything,” he said while contemplating a bill that would […] The post If new divorce law passes, Montana is going to have a lot more felons appeared first on Daily Montanan.
This Family Restaurant In Montana Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Some people believe Montana is full of vast open spaces with views as far as the eye can see and no people for miles. Of course, those people would be right! But, there’s certainly more to it than that. There are also bustling cities, adorably charming small towns, and plenty of history and culture. We love all this state has to offer. But, we especially appreciate the rural spots. These are the places that represent just a dot on a map. That’s where you’ll find one of the best restaurants in the state. It’s undoubtedly worth every mile it might take to get there.
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Glacier National Park diving death lawsuit settled
The lawsuit highlighted the events and mistakes that led to the death of 18-year-old Linnea Mills as she was SCUBA diving with instructors in Glacier National Park’s Lake MacDonald in November 2020.
New reports on Medicaid in Montana shared by Montana Healthcare Foundation
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Healthcare Foundation (MHF) shared new reports on Medicaid in Montana and how the Medicaid expansion program is supporting economic activity. A new report on Montana Medicaid shows a decrease in ER visits by 11% overall and that more than 40% for people with preventable dental emergencies.
Erik Johnson Leaving KRTV: Where Is the Great Falls Meteorologist Going?
Erik Johnson is a fantastic meteorologist and a great forecaster. So, the people of Montana rely only on him when it comes to the weather. He has evolved as a meteorologist and journalist over the last 17 months at KRTV. But now, the budding meteorologist has announced his departure from the station. Erik Johnson is leaving KRTV to move to a bigger market. His regular viewers are curious to know where he is going next and if he will also leave Great Falls. Here’s what Erik Johnson has to say about his exit.
A woman of many 'firsts' and an author of the American West honored at Montana Capitol
Two new inductees will be added next month to the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans at the Capitol in Helena. The gallery was established by the Montana Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens who made contributions of state or national significance. Bryan Baldwin is an Interpretive Historian...
‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views
You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning at a hearing on a bill that would require multiple listing services in the state to open their service to real estate agents who are not members of the National Association of Realtors. […] The post ‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says
Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open
It’s hard to find a state that has made Medicaid expansion more successful than Montana, two new reports released Thursday suggest. Headwaters Foundation and the Montana Healthcare Foundation updated two annual reports that show nearly 80 cents on every dollar of Medicaid spending comes from the federal government, and that means that nearly 300,000 Montanans […] The post Medicaid in Montana: Preventative health, mental health on the rise, rural hospitals remain open appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
