Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
Five ESPN analysts predict Michigan will return to CFP for third straight year
Blake Baumgartner, ESPN, Michigan, College Football Playoff, Central Michigan Chippewas football. The Michigan Wolverines have made the College Football Playoff two years in a row, and now five ESPN college football analysts are predicting they will return to the CFP for a third straight appearance. In an article featuring way-too-early...
chatsports.com
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - T.J. Bass, OG, Oregon
The New York Giants have several positions of need across their roster heading into 2023. And despite years of trying to improve their offensive line, the interior of their line remains a priority this offseason. The Giants have a lot of interior offensive linemen on their roster, but they each...
chatsports.com
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
chatsports.com
TCU 61, Kansas State 82: Big Trouble in the Little Apple
The Frogs continued their limp through the February Big 12 schedule on Tuesday night as they headed to Manhattan to take on the #10 Wildcats, once again without leading scorer and possible Big 12 Player of the Year Mike Miles. Although Eddie Lampkin was back in the lineup (recording 18 minutes in the game), it was once again necessary for a true team effort to generate scoring for the Frogs. Unfortunately, the scoring came at an absolute premium for TCU—a team averaging 77 points per game struggle to eclipse 60 points on Tuesday night.
chatsports.com
Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC
The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
chatsports.com
Here are all the Cubs who will play in the World Baseball Classic
Full rosters for teams representing the 20 countries participating in this year’s World Baseball Classic were revealed Thursday evening. You can find the complete rosters here, but since we are Cubs fans, I am going to provide you with a full list of Cubs who will be departing camp in Mesa to play in the WBC. (H/T to Josh for helping me compile this list.)
chatsports.com
No. 12 Tigers Head to No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The No. 12-ranked University of Memphis rifle team will head to Oxford, Miss. to face No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11. The match will get underway at 8 a.m., with live targets available at GoTigersGo.com. "We're really looking forward to getting on the road...
chatsports.com
BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out
Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:. This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.
chatsports.com
Unluckiest Atlanta Braves players from 2022
The term “unlucky” often gets looked at an excuse as to why a player underperformed. However, when analyzing numbers from a trend analysis point of view, you can tell when odds heavily favor a bounce back statistically over an extended period of time. The Atlanta Braves had a handful of players that fit into this category in 2022.
chatsports.com
The Yankees’ all-time “full sentence” team
Over the years, we here at Pinstripe Alley have had some run learning and reading about amusingly named players from Yankees history. There’s one area we haven’t totally explored though: players whose names make full sentences. If a player’s surname is a verb, that can lead to fun...
chatsports.com
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/9/23 - VT&NCSU Breakdown and Duke Preview
Zach and Ben are on the pod - flying without their wise and charming steward - Pierce, because he had adult things to take care of this week and didn’t want to hear about the Eagles. The duo manage to successfully record a full show nonetheless with some thoughts on the Virginia Cavaliers’ recent games against VaTech and NC State - and a thorough breakdown of Saturday’s visiting Duke Blue Devils. How optimistic are we feeling after the impressive win over the Wolfpack? How embarrassing is the VT loss now that they got punked by BC?
chatsports.com
Maxx Crosby shows Detroit Lions some love in mic’d up conversation at Pro Bowl
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions mic’d up a couple players at the 2023 Pro Bowl. As always, it’s interesting to see and hear some of our favorite Lions players at their most authentic selves. And with the unseriousness of the Pro Bowl, you won’t see the players any more casual than this.
chatsports.com
The Big Preview: UVA basketball hosts Duke in JPJ
Coming off a big home win over NC State, the Virginia Cavaliers now face another tough test in the Duke Blue Devils. Although the Blue Devils are just 8-5 in the ACC (17-7 overall) and ranked 35th on KenPom, they obviously have talent and they boast wins over Iowa (32 on KenPom), Xavier (22) and Ohio State (34).
chatsports.com
Pre-Snap Reads 2/11: Brock Huard on why Tariq Woolen didn’t win Rookie of the Year
Tomorrow should be a lot of fun. It has been a long season, really with so many varied expectations as to the measures of success for our Seattle Seahawks. Our squad continues to evaluate itself, available free agents, and draft & UDFA prospects. As the NFL goes once the champion has been crowned the Draft and free agency are king all through summer, and beyond. How much better can our team be next year? Go ‘Hawks.
chatsports.com
Guardians offense has a chance to be elite
Despite what our eyes told us — and even if every reader of this article is as ensconced in numbers as your typical quant — it feels under-reported just how bad the offense-first positions dragged down the Cleveland Guardians in 2022. The division title and winning a playoff...
chatsports.com
Naas Cunningham no longer considering Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff is starting to hone in on recruits in the class of 2024. With Ian Jackson now committed to North Carolina, another five-star wing is off the board. That player is Naas Cunningham. The Overtime Elite star picked up an offer from Kentucky just under a...
chatsports.com
A Late Season Look at the Sabres’ Playoff Prospects
Last July, in, Can the Sabres Finally End Their Playoff Drought?, I examined the team’s NHL Draft and free agency moves and looked at the franchise’s weak points. I felt that if Buffalo could keep up the production level the Sabres showed in the final two months of 2021-22, the team had a shot at the postseason. I also believed the roster needed a new captain and reliable goaltending.
chatsports.com
Troy Welcomes Nicholls to Lunsford
TROY, Ala. – Off to its first 2-0 start since the 2008-09 season, Troy women's tennis prepares for Sunday at 11 a.m. against Nicholls in the Lunsford Tennis Complex. The Trojans (2-0) look for their first 3-0 start in recorded history, which dates back to 2006. For the Colonels (3-1), the team rides a three-match win streak, including a win over fellow Sun Belt member ULM, 4-3.
Comments / 0