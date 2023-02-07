The Los Angeles Rams of recent have not invested in the backup quarterback position, though over the last six years or so they did not need to dip into the reserves. Jared Goff, despite his up and down play in LA, maintained a clean bill of health up to his final stretch of games in royal and sol. His replacement - Matthew Stafford - is notorious for playing through injuries and staying on the field; however, playing behind a patchwork offensive line resulted in concussions and a spinal cord contusion that ended his season prematurely in 2022.

1 HOUR AGO