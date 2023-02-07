Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Alabama has nation-best 13 players invited to 2023 NFL combine
The NFL combine begins in less than three weeks, and no school will have more players in Indianapolis this year than Alabama. The Tide had 13 players invited to the 2023 combine, the league announced Wednesday. That topped Georgia, which had 12 this year after the Bulldogs led the nation last year with 14 invites.
Miami Hurricanes to lose co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach
The Miami Hurricanes have lost another assistant coach after just one season.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Auburn cornerback commit A'Mon Lane won multiple track State Championships
Auburn corner commit A'Mon Lane showed off his wheels winning multiple state titles.
Auburn TE target decommits from Alabama
One of Auburn’s top tight-end targets is back on the market. Martavious Collins, a four-star prospect, decommitted from Alabama on Monday. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 20, 2022. “I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me...
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
Miami Announces Defensive Coordinator Hire After Losing Kevin Steele To Alabama
The Miami Hurricanes' defensive corps took a hit Sunday when Kevin Steele left the program and signed with Alabama. Head coach Mario Cristobal and company didn't hesitate to find a replacement, however. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Miami hired former Tulane defensive coordinator Lance ...
247Sports
Auburn's style of play will help them hang with Alabama this weekend
247Sports' Travis Branham breaks down Auburn and highlights the impressive roster building Bruce pearl has done through recruiting and the transfer portal.
chatsports.com
Could David Long help solidify the Giants’ linebacker issues?
The cavernous holes in the New York Giants’ linebacking corps were a persistent problem over the last decade. Finding a solution to the issues has not been easy. The 2023 free-agent cycle may provide quick remedies that would significantly alter the Giants’ critical vulnerability from 2022 - fitting the run.
Yardbarker
Alabama brings in Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees for same role
Winning is nothing new for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban has brought Alabama six championships (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020) and he has another one in his pocket from his time at LSU. Winning is all Saban does, so it's not surprising that when faced...
Giants pass on OL Evan Neal in ESPN's 2022 NFL re-draft
Back in January, Bleacher Report conducted a re-draft of the 2022 NFL draft. In it, the Giants passed on offensive lineman Evan Neal with their second pick of the first round. This week, ESPN also conduct a 2022 re-draft and somewhat ironically, they came to the very same conclusion Bleacher Report had previously.
chatsports.com
LSU vs Georgia Meet Recap
LSU had their best performance of the season Friday night and improved to 2-4 and 2-2 in the SEC in a 197.900-196.925 win over #17 Georgia in front of yet another packed PMAC crowd. The win marked LSU’s 18th straight over Georgia in all competitions and sixth straight at home. The first half saw LSU get off to a bit of a slow start while the second half saw LSU set season highs as they pulled away to a massive win.
chatsports.com
Revisiting Chris Partridge’s biggest recruiting wins
Earlier this week, Michigan announced that Chris Partridge was returning to the football program after a three-year stint at Ole Miss. While his role with the team has not been specified yet, it’s a strong possibility he will be on the field as a position coach given that he was Ole Miss’ co-defensive coordinator.
chatsports.com
3 potential landings spots for Baker Mayfield
The Los Angeles Rams of recent have not invested in the backup quarterback position, though over the last six years or so they did not need to dip into the reserves. Jared Goff, despite his up and down play in LA, maintained a clean bill of health up to his final stretch of games in royal and sol. His replacement - Matthew Stafford - is notorious for playing through injuries and staying on the field; however, playing behind a patchwork offensive line resulted in concussions and a spinal cord contusion that ended his season prematurely in 2022.
chatsports.com
Nick Sirianni admits there’s a bit of luck involved with the Eagles being so healthy heading into the Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles are one day closer to competing against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, and for the third consecutive day we had a chance to hear from head coach Nick Sirianni. He talked about a wide variety of topics including how the team’s been able to stay so healthy, how A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have been able to help each other, and his thoughts on carrying a 3rd QB on Sunday.
Auburn football's Zac Etheridge ranks inside top 10 of college football recruiters for 2023 class
Zac Etheridge finished with a nation-leading 11 commits in the 2023 cycle.
chatsports.com
TNIAAM Reacts Survey: Tell us what you think about Jim Boeheim’s future
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. It’s time to share your thoughts on some of the...
