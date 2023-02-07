LYNCHBURG, Va. – The women's 4x400m relay team broke the indoor school record as the HPU track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invite. Head coach Mike Esposito: "Pretty up and down today, seemed to be a little out of sync unlike yesterday. Some of the highlights were the women's 4x400m relay as they continue to get better. That was a good way to end the meet, and they brought some energy that we were maybe lacking. Winning the men's DMR with our group was fun as well. Had some good up and down in the men's pole vault, Reid Holloway that was a huge step for him. But we've got to get everybody firing here because we were not very consistent all day, and we'll need to be in two weeks."

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO