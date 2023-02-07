ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Late Second Half Comeback Not Enough for Panthers at Home Against Lancers

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point men's basketball team welcomed the Longwood Lancers to the Qubein Center for an action-packed night in front of the Panther fans. After being down 17 in the second half, High Point battled back in the final minutes of play to come within one three-point basket of overtime. Not able to buy either of their two, last possession shot attempts, the Panther fell short 70-67. Four Panthers finished in double figures, led by Abdoulaye Thiam with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Edwards Leads Charge, Panthers Win Sixth Straight on the Road

Box Score Farmville, V.A. - Jenson Edwards recorded her 11th career double-double on Saturday to lead to Panthers to a 73-56 victory over the Longwood Lancers. It is Edwards' second double-double this season. The redshirt senior finished the game with 15 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Edwards put her...
High Point Women Fall Short in Season Opener

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University women's lacrosse opened its season on home turf Saturday as the Panthers dropped a tough decision to Davidson College, 17-13. Mena Loescher led HPU with five goals and four assists, while Kay Rosselli had six draw controls and scored two goals. Site:...
HPU Track and Field Completes Competition at Darius Dixon Memorial

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The women's 4x400m relay team broke the indoor school record as the HPU track and field teams wrapped up competition at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invite. Head coach Mike Esposito: "Pretty up and down today, seemed to be a little out of sync unlike yesterday. Some of the highlights were the women's 4x400m relay as they continue to get better. That was a good way to end the meet, and they brought some energy that we were maybe lacking. Winning the men's DMR with our group was fun as well. Had some good up and down in the men's pole vault, Reid Holloway that was a huge step for him. But we've got to get everybody firing here because we were not very consistent all day, and we'll need to be in two weeks."
