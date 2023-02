Date Friday, Feb. 10 | 7 p.m. Date Sunday, Feb. 12 | 1 p.m. LEXINGTON, Ky. (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University gymnastics team will compete in two road meets this weekend. First the Eagles will take on No.10 University of Kentucky, Friday, Feb.10 at 7 p.m. before returning to the Mitten to compete against conference rival Western Michigan University, Sunday, Feb.10 at 1 p.m. in Kalamazoo, Mich.

