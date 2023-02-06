Read full article on original website
Dale's Jewelry recognized as Business of the Week
STERLING, Colo. -- The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has recognized Dale's Jewelry as their Business of the Week. Dale’s Jewelry began business in May of 1983 and this is its 40th year in business. Dale and Jeanne Bedsaul purchased Scheberle Jewelry from Art Scheberle which operated for 28...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Bean Day hosted by Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) -The Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association hosted its annual Bean Day on Tuesday. During this event people were able to listen to guest speakers with different expertise on the bean industry and socialize with different bean growers and vendors in the area. “This year we focused on...
Plant a tree, or two, or more
SIDNEY -- The 4-H Council of Cheyenne County is planning a community project, and adding trees to the Cheyenne County Fairgrounds is their focus. Michelle McMillen addressed the Cheyenne County Commissioners Monday with the proposal of planting trees at the fairgrounds. She said the 4-H is working with Galen Whitrock of South Platte Natural Resource District. The SPNRD is donating 10-15 trees to be transplanted at the fairgrounds.
WATCH: Here’s What WHP Troopers Are Dealing With Near Pine Bluffs
Winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of miles of highway in southeast Wyoming, and the Department of Transportation says it could be late this afternoon before crews get things back open. According to a WYDOT District 1 Facebook post, conditions in eastern Laramie County have deteriorated horribly. "Our...
Box Butte Co. Commissioner vacancy, applicants can apply now
Mike McGinnis resigned from his seat as a Box Butte County Commissioner on January 5, 2023. Applicants are being sought to fill the vacancy on the Box Butte County Board of Commissioners. Applicants must be registered voters and residents of Box Butte County. No person shall be appointed to fill...
10 Panhandle bands join together for fundraiser in Scottsbluff
On Feb. 18 ten bands from all over the Panhandle will come together for the "Sound System Fund Fest" in the basement of the Scottsbluff Elks Club. This all day concert will help raise funding for a new PA sound system in that venue. The bands include: The Vellichors, The...
Alliance man sentenced 15 years for distributing drugs
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Alliance man will be serving 15 years in prison for drug related crimes. On Friday, the U.S. Attorney announced that 36-year-old Matthew Foster of Alliance was sentenced to federal court in Omaha. Foster was sentenced for distribution of heroin and fentanyl analogue. Senior United States...
No injuries reported when two trucks collide near Sterling
LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- No injuries were reported when two trucks collided at mile marker 118 near Atwood, Colo. Tuesday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper and Public Information Officer Gary Cutler, the collision occurred at about 12:05 a.m. with one truck fully engulfed in flames. Trooper Marc Bornhoft reported Tuesday morning that Interstate 76 eastbound was closed between Atwood and Sterling because of the accident.
Ned LeDoux to play Cheyenne County Fair 30 years after his father, Chris, performed in Sidney
SIDNEY -- The Cheyenne County Fair Board announced Thursday Ned LeDoux will be the entertainment for the 2023 Cheyenne County Fair and Rodeo. Son of Chris LeDoux, American country music singer-songwriter, bronze sculptor, and hall of fame rodeo champion, Ned LeDoux will be on stage on Friday, July 28, 30 years to the date after his father played the fair.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202300077 14:48 10-44 : MVA NON INJURYOfficers responded to the 1200 block of West 3rd Street in regards to a motor vehicle crashing into a building. No injuries. Closed - Resolved. 01/29/23 Total: 1. 02/01/23. P202300078 12:00 TRAFFIC STOP : 1600 Box Butte Avenue/ Traffic Stop/ Probable Cause Search lead...
Pine Bluffs sweeps Kimball
KIMBALL – Despite shooting 12-31 from the free throw line, the Pine Bluffs girls basketball team defeated Kimball 46-34 Tuesday night at Kimball High School. The Hornets were led by Avery Sweeter, who ended the game with nine points. Junior Julia Winstrom had 13 points to lead the Longhorns....
