Read full article on original website
Related
Judges Denied a 14-Year-Old’s Request for an Abortion. Twice.
Just a few days before her 15th birthday, the 14-year-old appeared in front of a Florida court and asked for permission to get an abortion. This girl said that her mother lived in Guatemala and that she had lost touch with her father after he moved away—making it likely impossible for her to get their permission to get an abortion, which minors are required to do under Florida law.
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices pick sides in race
MADISON, Wis. — A majority of the current members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have picked a favorite candidate in the race that will decide the ideological balance of the court with several major decisions looming.Republicans, Democrats and their allies are expected to spend millions of dollars on the race because whoever controls the court will be in position to rule on issues ranging from whether the state's 1849 abortion ban should remain in effect to whether gerrymandered legislative district maps ought to be redrawn.Justice Ann Walsh Bradley on Tuesday became the latest justice to endorse in the race, throwing...
House votes to overturn DC criminal code and voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has launched the first salvo in what could be a long-running feud with the District of Columbia over self-government in the nation’s capital. In back-to-back votes, the House voted Thursday to overturn a sweeping rewrite of the criminal code passed by the...
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state.The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including doctors, nurses, construction and trade workers, accountants and tattoo artists. It reported an average wait time of 45 days for professional licenses last August, down from nearly 80 days in 2021.The Republican-controlled Legislature's Joint Audit Committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a proposed audit of the department's license processing.Ahead of the meeting, Democrats sent a letter to the committee's Republican co-chairs saying the proposed audit would only further burden the staff responsible for issuing licenses.Republicans made license delays a campaign issue during Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' reelection bid last fall, accusing him of hamstringing Wisconsin's workforce. But the department has blamed the backlog on inadequate staffing.Republicans lawmakers have rejected Evers' requests to fund staff positions to address delays.In its budget request, the department asked for 70 new full-time positions. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15, which the Republican-controlled Legislature will then rewrite over the coming months.
Evers pitches plan to remove lawmakers from some conservation decisions
(The Center Square) – The latest preview of Gov. Tony Evers’ new state budget focuses on conservation – as well as making it tougher for lawmakers to stop some of his conservation projects. The governor released an outline of his clean energy and conservation plan on Wednesday. Evers said he wants to “bolster the state’s clean energy and conservation workforce, and improve transparency and accountability in the state’s allocation of...
First case in DeSantis voter fraud crackdown ends with split verdict
Florida man Nathan Hart, 49, acquitted of illegal voting but found guilty of false registration in closely watched case
Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality.
Jim Jordan requests DOJ turn over documents with communications between Biden admin, social media giants
Rep. Jim Jordan wrote to the Justice Department on Wednesday to request copies of documents with communications between the Biden administration and social media companies.
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas lawsuit with a key deadline this month is posing a threat to the nationwide availability of medication abortion, which now accounts for the majority of abortions in the U.S. The case filed by abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade seeks to reverse...
US News and World Report
Former Maui Official Gets 10 Years for Taking $2M in Bribes
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for accepting $2 million in bribes from a Honolulu businessman in one of the biggest bribery cases in Hawaii history. Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s...
US News and World Report
Florida Lawmakers Back DeSantis on Transporting Migrants, Policing Elections
(Reuters) -Florida's legislature on Friday voted to expand Governor Ron DeSantis' controversial effort to relocate migrants anywhere in the United States and bolster his election police force, backing some of the Republican's top priorities ahead of a widely anticipated 2024 White House campaign. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved the...
US News and World Report
Alabama Prison Staff Shortage Worsens Despite Court Order
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge said Friday Alabama prisons remain critically understaffed, with court filings showing the number of officers in state lockups has continued to drop despite a court order to increase numbers. The prison system has lost more than 500 security staff employees over the...
US News and World Report
Lawyer: Santos Had 2017 Pennsylvania Theft Charge Expunged
U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case. The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks,...
Comments / 0