Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
World Screen News
Super Channel to Debut New Black Watch Series
Super Channel will debut two new original docuseries from Winnipeg’s Black Watch Entertainment, including the true-crime cold-case show Finally Caught. The 26-part series tells the stories of cold cases that were solved over time when new evidence came to light, science evolved or new testimony brought them back to life, finally allowing the killers to be caught.
World Screen News
More Unscripted Korean Content Coming to Netflix
Netflix has revealed it will be releasing content from at least eight Korean unscripted titles this year. Among the titles coming to the streamer this year is the dating show Single’s Inferno, which will return with a third season that features rule changes and a new location. Another dating...
World Screen News
Network4 Launches Channel in Czech Republic & Slovakia
Luxembourg-based Network4 Group has launched STORY4, its first channel in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. STORY4 features romantic and family-friendly series and films aimed at primarily women viewers. It will also air light crime stories. More than half of the programs were produced after 2014, and 80 percent are only available on STORY4.
World Screen News
Kidoodle.TV’s Streaming Edge
Brenda Bisner, chief content officer at Kidoodle.TV, revealed what’s driving its usage gains across multiple markets and platforms at the TV Kids Festival today. Bisner was interviewed by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski about the AVOD platform’s approach to “Safe Streaming” and how it has evolved over the last few years. You can view the session here.
Comments / 0