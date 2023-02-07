ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The Moose 95.1 FM

Did You See This Former Montana Football Player on MTV?

A former Montana State football player and rugby was a contestant on a popular MTV dating show in 2019, and somehow we missed it. I was checking out the Bozeman Reddit page last night and noticed something interesting in the thread. It was that Brandon Davis, a former Montana State football player was featured on season 8 of Are You the One? on MTV.
