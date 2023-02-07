Read full article on original website
Postal worker robbed in Stockton while delivering mail; $50K reward for information offered
STOCKTON – A $50,000 reward for information is now being offered after a postal carrier was robbed in Stockton last month. The incident happened early in the afternoon on Jan. 26. According to the US Postal Service, the letter carrier was delivering mail on the northeast side of Cathedral Circle in Stockton when the suspect pulled up. After brandishing a gun in his pants, the suspect demanded the letter carrier hand over the postal keys.The suspect was last seen heading westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey. Several other people were in the vehicle at the time. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to report it to the US Postal Inspection Service at 1 (877) 876-2455.
"He didn't deserve this": Family grieves, search continues for suspect in Modesto deadly hit-and-run
MODESTO -- A busy intersection one block away from Wilson Elementary School was the scene of a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. It happened at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue. Police say the driver responsible still has not come forward and investigators have not yet released a description of the vehicle. The man killed was 68-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Swindle. Family members told CBS13 the day following his death that they want him to be remembered as funny, kind and someone who marched to the beat of his own drum. "He was a good man, he had a big heart," said...
Shooting involving police under investigation in North Sacramento
(KTXL) — Police are investigating a shooting that involved an officer that occurred in North Sacramento Thursday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Police said that Wednesday morning a masked suspect had stolen a vehicle in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue in North Sacramento. Then, on Thursday morning, officers found the stolen car near Cantalier […]
'Why are you doing this?': Woman uses a Sharpie to write on car hood in Stockton road rage incident
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized following a bizarre incident that happened in broad daylight at one of Stockton's busiest intersections. It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Arcia and his mother were headed to the grocery store in his mother's newer white Tesla.
YAHOO!
Stockton man charged with killing Stagg teen to get competency treatment at state hospital
A judge has ordered Stagg stabbing suspect Anthony Gray to be transferred to a state hospital where he will receive medication and mental competency training. Prosecutors charged Gray, 53, with murder in San Joaquin County Court in the April 19 stabbing death of Stagg High School freshman Alycia Reynaga. She was 15.
'Everyone makes mistakes' | Defense delivers closing arguments in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The fate of Stockton resident and businessman Robert Somerville is now in the hands of a San Joaquin County jury. Somerville is accused of second degree murder in the shooting death of veteran Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna. In the second and final day of closing...
Contra Costa Herald
San Pablo man with outstanding felony warrants takes own life in Antioch Wednesday
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 2:56 pm, the Antioch Police Department Communications Center received a call reporting shots fired at a residence in the 2300 block of “L” Street. Shortly after, a second call was received from an individual reporting they had been on the phone with a male at the residence when a gunshot was heard in the background. The caller believed the male had committed suicide.
Homeless man arrested after stealing Jackson Police car
JACKSON, Calif. — A homeless man from Calaveras County is in Amador County Jail after allegedly stealing an unlocked Jackson Police Department patrol car. Authorities say around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 38-year-old David Sayle stole a patrol car that had been left unlocked and parked outside of the police department building.
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
Oakland bakery owner dies from injuries after being dragged by suspect's car during robbery: Family
A community leader and owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery has died from injuries sustained during a robbery, her family said.
City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"
MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.
KCRA.com
1 dead after Modesto hit-and-run, police investigate
The Modesto Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue that lead to the death of a pedestrian on Wednesday. Ronald Swindle, 68, was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene, according to Modesto police. They said that Swindle died at the scene.
5 dead in crash that was followed by a carjacking and pursuit, officials say
(KTXL) — A crash near Freeport Bridge and Highway 160 resulted in the death of five people Thursday evening and the crash was followed by a carjacking and pursuit in Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said. On Friday, Cameron Garcia, 28, of Sacramento was determined to be the driver of the 2007 Cadillac Escalade […]
crimevoice.com
2 Sacramento Women Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
Originally Published By: Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. “WOODLAND, CA – February 7, 2023– Today, Sacramento residents Tavia PatriciaMarie Augustus, aged 27, and Patricia Ann Givens, aged 35, were arraigned on charges alleging grand theft. Augustus was also charged with false representation of identity to police officer. Augustus and Givens were arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department on February 2, 2023, on suspicion of organized retail theft.
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
Gamos Family members sentenced in Rainbow Bright human trafficking case
SAN MATEO -- Three members of a Bay Area family convicted of running a human trafficking operation for more than a decade have been sentenced to at least five years in prison.The trio had been found guilty in San Mateo County Superior Court of 38 felony charges related to human trafficking and labor exploitation, while operating the business Rainbow Bright, a Bay Area adult residential and child care company, between 2008 and 2018.The family members sentenced were Joshua Gamos, 46, sentenced to nine years and eight months; Noel Gamos, 44, sentenced to five years; and Carlina Gamos, 70, was sentenced...
Daly City family sentenced after running decade-long human trafficking ring out of daycare
The attorney general said that the family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom recently immigrated to the U.S., trafficking many of the victims by threatening arrest and deportation.
Armed ATM serial bandit suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A 20-year-od San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out several violent armed ATM robberies the last week of January.San Jose police said Diego Mendoza-Ramirez has been booked into county jail on 12 felony charges and one misdemeanor count.According to investigators, between January 22nd and January 30th there were four robberies or attempted robberies in San Jose in which the suspect used a semi-automatic pistol to hold up ATM users.He often pistol whipped his victims before demanding their cash. On one occasion the suspect negligently discharged a firearm during the robbery.The suspect also used at...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Modesto Man Killed in Car Accident on Niles Boulevard in Fremont
The Fremont Police Department reported that a Modesto man was killed, and a local resident was injured following a car wreck at Hillview Drive and Niles Boulevard. The incident occurred on Monday, February 6, 2023, and involved three vehicles, including a parked car. Details on the Car Wreck in Fremont...
