North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
Chance To Buy A Piece Of Bismarck History Before It’s Too Late
There is no price tag on memories, and when you get a chance to buy a piece of history you won't worry about the cost. March 8th of this year will be a sad day for many Bismarck and Mandan residents, for when you talk about closure, this is surely it. Sadly we are all getting used to the trend of reading about and seeing restaurants and businesses close for good after years of service here in town. One such place was providing entertainment and good cheer for almost three decades - Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse over at 118 S 3rd St.- There were at one time four Bucks in operation around North and South Dakota - January 11th, 2023 was the final night of the very last Bucks ( in Bismarck ) and people here in BisMan are still talking about it. Whether you were a fan of this place or not, you have to acknowledge the pain it must have caused the general manager and one of the co-owners Brad Erickson to make the final decision to close its doors for good.
BisMan- What IRKS You The Most When You Are Driving?
Take a couple of seconds and STARE at the cover picture of this article. Do you feel the angst? The frustration? I don't know who the man is in the photo, I have no idea WHERE or WHO the photographer was, HOWEVER, I am willing to bet that the dude is not pissed off by something he is listening to on the radio! It's a clear example of an emotion that about 99.9% of us have experienced at one point or another - behind the wheel of an automobile. ( not a passenger in the front or backseat ). Lastly about the photo, that LOOK can be seen all across the country.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
6 Legitimate Businesses That Could Take This Prime Spot In Mandan
The strip in Mandan. It's almost world-famous. At least in the Bismarck Mandan area anyway. Otherwise known as Memorial Highway (its official name) is home to a wide variety of businesses. However, a prime spot on the strip has been vacant now for a couple of years. The beloved lounge...
Bismarck Movie Premiere This Month- A Gritty Story Of Survival
I have to be honest with you, I rarely go to the theatres, BUT this is a movie I won't miss. This morning a friend and a co-worker sent this to me for a possible story and all it took was just a couple of seconds to read a short description of this movie and I was hooked. I reached out to the man who captured such drama to perfection, his name is Robert Grabow. This is his first movie - 137 minutes of hope, survival, an UNDERDOG ( no pun attended ) story that appeals to so many people, in a thousand different ways. Rob stars in 'The Year Of The Dog' - This 41-year-old spent his childhood dealing with some pretty traumatic stuff in some rural villages in Alaska - I was fascinated by the message he nailed in the movie - addiction, and survival, I know this from my own experience.
Bomb Threat At This Bismarck, North Dakota Business Thursday
According to a press release from the Bismarck Police Department, a bomb threat was called into a very popular shopping destination in Bismarck. The south Bismarck Walmart location located at 2717 Rock Island Pl was the business that received the bomb threat. Bismarck Police responded to the call from south...
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold Releases A Sassy New Single
Hazen, North Dakota's Krista, and Kendra Slaubaugh have dropped a new single on their fans "Shoot Tequila". Here's a slice of it and the official video from our favorite sisters. Video courtesy of the Tigirlily Gold YouTube Channel. This sassy single will have you reaching for a bottle of tequila...
YUM! Bismarck Mandan Restaurants To Cater Your Super Bowl Party
Let's be real. Time is always in short supply. Shopping takes time. Hosting a party, holiday or gathering takes time. And to be honest, hoping that the money spent on the food we all love for said special times is a stress that can be the straw that broke the camel's back.
