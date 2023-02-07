Read full article on original website
KESQ
“You” has already wrung an impressive amount of mileage out of its concept, getting the audience to identify with — if not necessarily root for — a suave, murderous stalker. Yet while the fourth season begins in characteristically twisty fashion, before it’s over the Netflix hit feels dangerously close to jumping the shark, having become a bit too cute for its (or Your, if You prefer) own good.
