Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
Artist and ‘Spring Breakers’ Director Harmony Korine Joins Hauser & Wirth
Filmmaker and artist Harmony Korine has joined Hauser & Wirth, one of the biggest galleries in the world. The move will see Korine leave Gagosian, a behemoth gallery that frequently acts as a competitor to Hauser & Wirth. Among the general public, Korine is best-known for directing zeitgeist-defining films like 2012’s Spring Breakers, the not-exactly-wholesome tale of four college students who find themselves in more trouble than they asked for when school isn’t in session. Two former Disney Channel stars, Gucci Mane and James Franco, highlight its cast. Korine is also famous for writing Kids, the 1995 film by Larry Clark about...
Composer Burt Bacharach dies in Los Angeles at age 94
Burt Bacharach, the prolific Oscar-winning composer whose long string of hits including “I Say A Little Prayer,’ “Walk On By” and “What The World Needs Now Is Love” made him one of the most enduring songwriters in pop history, has died at age 94, his publicist announced Thursday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pics: Burt Bacharach, the essence of pop music success, dies at 94
At the Brill Building, the legendary songwriters’ mecca on Broadway in New York City, composer Burt Bacharach first teamed with lyricist Hal David in 1956. Over the next decade, the two helped define the broad reaches of popular music with a run of hit songs that poured from the radio, added depth and emotion to films and evoked memories with listeners.
Burt Bacharach, master of pop songwriting, dies aged 94
Burt Bacharach, the songwriter and performer who turned easy listening into high art, has died at 94. A representative for Bacharach confirmed to the Washington Post that the singer died at home in Los Angeles of natural causes. In all, he scored 73 Top 40 hits in the US and...
The Children of Jazz Greats—The Next Generation: Ravi Coltrane, Jasper Armstrong Marsalis, and More
For decades in the 20th century, Jazz was the dominant form of music entertainment. Born from the blues and ragtime, the improvisational musical style took hold in a major way from the 1920s and continued on through the decades with artists like John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and more. Since its...
Review: Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau and Beatles come together
“Your Mother Should Know: Brad Mehldau Plays The Beatles,” Brad Mehldau (Nonesuch Records) Brad Mehldau and the Beatles make a captivating jazz combo. It helps that Mehldau’s piano stylings have a range worthy of the Fab Four. He bridges the divides between Debussy and Professor Longhair, between rock and Rachmaninoff, his rhythms tipsy at times as he evokes saloon music and comic opera.
kpcc.org
FilmWeek: ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ ‘Marlowe,’ ‘Sharper’ & More
FilmWeek: ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ ‘Marlowe,’ ‘Sharper’ & More. Larry Mantle and LAist film critics Wade Major, Andy Klein and Amy Nicholson review this weekend’s new movie releases in theaters, streaming, and on demand platforms. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” Wide Release...
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'; Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' chronicles...
Anthology of American Folk Music, Vol. 1-3
PRE-DISCOGS, MAN HAS RECORDS BUT NO MONEY. TRIES TO SELL THEM, GETS RECORD DEAL INSTEAD. CHANGES AMERICAN MUSIC. While the other kids were playing marbles or collecting Joe DiMaggio baseball cards, Harry Smith was becoming an amateur ethnologist. When the Oregon-born, Washington State-raised son of a cannery family was still a teenager, Smith jury-rigged a cheap recorder to a big battery. He captured the rituals of the Pacific Northwest’s indigenous Salish tribes as best as his crude technology allowed, a little Lomax of the left coast.
Burt Bacharach, Architect of the Modern Pop Song, Dead at 94
Burt Bacharach, the acclaimed songwriter and composer whose lush orchestrations, challenging jazz chord progressions, and effortless melodies made him synonymous with the golden era of American pop music, has died at the age of 94. According to the Associated Press, Bacharach died Wednesday (February 8th) at home in Los Angeles...
