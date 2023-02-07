Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
St. Paul man sentenced for killing teen in car-to-car shooting
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a group of young people in an SUV — killing an 18-year-old — while riding in a car with his young daughter and girlfriend on the city’s East Side. Dennis John Edmondson,...
YAHOO!
Troopers seize guns, 10 bricks of suspected heroin during traffic stop in Somerset Township
Feb. 9—WINDBER, Pa. — A Somerset man and a Jennerstown woman were jailed Thursday after police found 10 bricks of heroin, cocaine and two shotguns in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Somerset Township, authorities allege. State police in Somerset charged Connor Wilson Christner, 25, of the...
YAHOO!
Three busted after suspected drug sale, sea salt used to rip off buyer
Feb. 8—HANOVER TWP. — Three people were arrested after an alleged illegal drug sale where two of the suspects intended to rip off the buyer by passing sea salt as methamphetamine. David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, his girlfriend, Diana M. Yakabovicz, 42, of West Beatty Street,...
YAHOO!
Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Key observations and unanswered questions after Week 3
WALTERBORO - Week three of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in South Carolina was a wild ride that included a bomb threat, a motion for a mistrial and even a GoFundMe controversy involving two of the State’s key witnesses. Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021,...
Comments / 0