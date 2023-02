POUGHKEEPSIE, New York - The Marist women's tennis team will take on Binghamton in a non-conference match on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Red Foxes will host the Bearcats at Cross Court Tennis Facility. Last Time Out. The Marist women's tennis team notched its first victory of the new campaign with...

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO