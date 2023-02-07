ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WNEM

Michigan State Police warn of scam calls

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
WKHM

National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools

Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

License plate readers makes way onto Metro Detroit freeways

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police recently began installing license plate readers in the metro area along the freeway.The next time you're driving along Interstate 96 or the Southfield Freeway, you may notice a license plate reader. MSP recently began a new pilot project installing cameras on highways in the metro area."It takes a photo of a license plate and the back of a car." MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "What it does is it goes into a database it's actually kept with the manufacturer."Violent crimes have been taking place on highways in recent times. In January, MSP investigated after...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Why People Hate Michigan Drivers

Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Michigan State

