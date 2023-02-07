Read full article on original website
WNEM
Michigan State Police warn of scam calls
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scammers pretending to be an organization. Michigan State Police announced on Twitter that people should look out for scam calls from people pretending to be organizations to help people. They said they would say assist with injured and fallen troopers.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
MSP: Northern Michigan man snuck into back of Dollar General and stole bottle returns
A Northern Michigan man is in trouble with the law for stealing bottle returns from the back of a Dollar General store in Alpena. Officials didn’t say how much the four bags of bottle returns were worth.
wgvunews.org
Orchard View threat a 'joke,' but superintendent says no one is laughing
One Muskegon student has been arrested following a threat made to Orchard View Middle School. The incident comes one day after multiple school across the state of Michigan were hit with 'swatting' attempts. In a letter sent to parents, school officials say the student has been “turned over to local...
WKHM
National ‘swatting’ trend hits local area schools
Jackson, Mich. — A disturbing trend affecting schools nationwide has recently impacted local area schools. ‘Swatting’ is a form of harassment that uses prank calls to send police to a known location for nothing more than to cause a nuisance. And on Tuesday, February 7th, Michigan was bombarded by fake multiple threats of violence toward several school districts, which included Jackson High School.
WILX-TV
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
License plate readers makes way onto Metro Detroit freeways
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police recently began installing license plate readers in the metro area along the freeway.The next time you're driving along Interstate 96 or the Southfield Freeway, you may notice a license plate reader. MSP recently began a new pilot project installing cameras on highways in the metro area."It takes a photo of a license plate and the back of a car." MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said. "What it does is it goes into a database it's actually kept with the manufacturer."Violent crimes have been taking place on highways in recent times. In January, MSP investigated after...
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
Traveling Through Michigan’s Underground Railroad Trail
During the month of February, as we celebrate black history, we can't forget about all of our ancestors who lost their lives throughout the years. Of course, it's easy to think about the good parts and remember the heroes, but what about the tough times and the forgotten?. Many of...
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
‘It is a good way to ruin your life,’ MSP warns of consequences for ‘swatting’ calls
Michigan State Police has released a statement in response to the multiple false threats being made to schools across the state on Tuesday morning.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
Empty the Shelters campaign is re-launching: here’s where in Michigan
Starting Thursday, the Bissell Foundation will begin another "Empty the Shelters" campaign with a timely theme.
87 tickets, 178 warnings issued by DNR patrols during U.P. I-500 snowmobile race
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – The state stepped up its snowmobile patrols over the weekend during the 54th annual I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie. On Feb. 3 and 4, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolled 660 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County. They contacted 782 snowmobilers and issued 87 tickets and 178 warnings.
All clear given after active shooter reports at Okemos, Jackson & more
Wriggelsworth said he was in the building almost immediately after the calls came in at 9:05 a.m. and there were no signs of an active shooter.
