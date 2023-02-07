ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years

Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Super Showtime: Promenade Shops’ Metrolux Now Has IMAX Screen

The MetroLux 14 Theaters at the Promenade Shops at Centerra is now the home of the only IMAX theater in the Fort Collins area. A new screen, comes with a new name. Tickets are now on sale to go see a movie on the excellent 70-foot screen. Will you rush to see one on opening weekend, or wait for a movie you really want to see?
FORT COLLINS, CO
Is This Truly Colorado’s Best City For Valentine’s Day?

With fellow Coloradans getting ready to celebrate the day of love next week, one Colorado city stands above the rest as Colorado's best place for Valentine's Day. Agree?. This is The Best City To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Colorado. Roses are red, violets are blue, and I'm all set for...
COLORADO STATE
See the Most Famous Celebrities Coming to Denver This Year

It's always exciting when a celebrity comes to Colorado — and stars seem to love the Centennial State. Big-name personalities like Oprah, William H. Macy, and power couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have homes in Telluride, Basalt, and Aspen. Other celebrities, like The Office's Angela Kinsey and Mariah Carey, were recently spotted vacationing in Denver and Snowmass.
DENVER, CO
5 Ways to Get Ongoing Help in NoCo

"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Footsteps to Faith Facilitator, Erin O'Roarke, about 5 ways people can get help in Northern Colorado. Homeward Alliance - Helps Individuals and Families Who Face Homelessness. House of Neighborly Service - Help and Resources, Including Food and Clothing for Individuals and...
FORT COLLINS, CO
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban

Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
COLORADO STATE
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals

When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Colorado City Lands on Worst Cities for Football Fans

Football has been a hot topic around Colorado State University for the last several years. Colorado State University's Canvas Stadium cost $220 million to bring to life. That doesn't happen without having a really intense focus on Football. So how could Fort Collins possibly land on a list that implies...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Monster Jam In Colorado This Week. Ready For Grave Digger?

Monster Jam is back in Colorado to tear things up this weekend for three days. Grave Digger, driven by Kristen Anderson, El Toro Loco, Megaladon, and more will all be there. February in Colorado means it's Monster Truck season, so why not celebrate with one of the most famous Monster Trucks of them all? Grave Digger, which just celebrated its 40th anniversary, is bringing the noise and high-flying destruction back to the Ball Arena this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, February 10th, 11th, and 12th. So, who's all coming?
DENVER, CO
Star Trek Doctor Making a House Call In Colorado In June 2023

The Chief Medical Officer of the Starship Enterprise will be making a house call in Colorado this summer. Set a course for Denver. Fan Expo Denver is coming up from June 30 through July 2, 2023, and with it, a number of your favorite stars. Save your pennies, grab your Sharpie, and get ready to meet the good doctor face-to-face.
DENVER, CO
Cuteness Alert – DIA is Hosting a Fun ‘Puppy Bowl’ and We Can Watch

The Eagles and the Chiefs go head-to-head on February 12, 2023, in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII, but on Friday the 10th, it's wet nose-to-wet nose at DIA. There aren't many things cuter than a bunch of puppies pretending to play football; when you raise the stakes and call it a "Puppy Bowl," the cuteness goes off the charts. Denver International Airport has teamed up with a local shelter to kickoff Super Bowl weekend with fun.
DENVER, CO
