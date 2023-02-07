Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
kotatv.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
KULR8
Two people have been arrested in South Dakota for fire that killed a person in Montana
FALLON, Mont. - Two people have been arrested after a fire in Fallon in January. The Montana Attorney General’s Office reports the fire resulted in the death of Isaac Carrier in Fallon on Jan. 23. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota, and was charged with...
Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards
The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NBCMontana
Homicide, arson arrests made following Fallon fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two individuals after a fire in Fallon during January, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Agents arrested Sterling Brown Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Brown was charged with deliberate homicide for the death of...
KEVN
Show of a strong labor force amid tech giant layoffs for some South Dakota tech companies
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More than 69,000 workers in the U.S. tech industry have been laid off since the start of 2023. That’s according to tech.co, and there seems to be no end in sight as tech giants continue to lay off workers. More tech giants have announced...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Loiseau Construction receives award
The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
KELOLAND TV
1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday. A vehicle driving at high speeds crashed into a Rapid City home on Friday morning. The Rapid City Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died in an ensuing explosion and two others are injured. There were four people in the house.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow
Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
KEVN
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Rapid Valley home early Friday morning is dead and a person who was in the home is in the hospital. The vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department, was speeding when it crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 a.m. Friday. The crash severed a gas line, causing an explosion and fire that engulfed the home and two nearby homes.
kotatv.com
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned. It could easily go from a warm car...
kotatv.com
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis City Council looking into creating a new ordinance for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – The city of Sturgis began discussions this week on the possible creation of a new City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Ordinance. City Manager Daniel Ainslie says the purpose of this proposed title is twofold. Ainslie says first, it would consolidate all of the various portions of...
sdpb.org
Oglala claim treaty right to federal police funding
The Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the U.S. Department of Interior and its agencies for violating treaty obligations to fund law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Parties spent the day on Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City, the first of a two-day evidentiary hearing in front of Federal Judge Roberto Lange.
KELOLAND TV
Eagle Butte woman arrested for DUI in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV. Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.
kotatv.com
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
gowatertown.net
DCI clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer
PIERRE, S.D.–Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into Steele’s death at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Steele’s heart stopped on Nov. 16, and the Rapid City Police Department, which employs the officer who arrested her on warrants for missed court appearances hours before she was resuscitated and transported to Monument Health.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
