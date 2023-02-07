ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

newscenter1.tv

“Hunting with a camera”; Black Hills wildlife photographer wins national photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Local Black Hills wildlife photographer Ryan Baskerville took first place for his photograph of a big-horn sheep at the 2023 Wild Sheep Foundation National Conference. Two of his photos made it to Top Ten in the Live Animal section of the contest, with one of these taking first place. There’s no monetary prize for the competition, only recognition and the opportunity to have the winning photo used on the cover of the Wild Sheep Foundation’s quarterly magazine.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
South Dakota Searchlight

Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards

The public had a third opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Friday at The Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City, and many used the opportunity to criticize the current draft. Wade Pogany, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, […] The post Opponents urge board to ‘go back to the drawing board’ for social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
NBCMontana

Homicide, arson arrests made following Fallon fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two individuals after a fire in Fallon during January, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Agents arrested Sterling Brown Wednesday in Camp Crook, South Dakota. Brown was charged with deliberate homicide for the death of...
FALLON, MT
moodycountyenterprise.com

Loiseau Construction receives award

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota, Heavy-Highway-Utilities Chapter (AGC) is proud to announce their 2022 award winners who were recognized during an Awards Banquet during at the annual State Convention January 16, 2023 at The Monument in Rapid City, SD. The AGC – HHU Chapter Build South Dakota Award...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 dead, 2 injured following Rapid City explosion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday. A vehicle driving at high speeds crashed into a Rapid City home on Friday morning. The Rapid City Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died in an ensuing explosion and two others are injured. There were four people in the house.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow

Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City

RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Rapid Valley home early Friday morning is dead and a person who was in the home is in the hospital. The vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department, was speeding when it crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 a.m. Friday. The crash severed a gas line, causing an explosion and fire that engulfed the home and two nearby homes.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
STURGIS, SD
sdpb.org

Oglala claim treaty right to federal police funding

The Oglala Sioux Tribe is suing the U.S. Department of Interior and its agencies for violating treaty obligations to fund law enforcement on the Pine Ridge Reservation. Parties spent the day on Wednesday in federal court in Rapid City, the first of a two-day evidentiary hearing in front of Federal Judge Roberto Lange.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eagle Butte woman arrested for DUI in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV. Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years, an owner of a local gymnastics studio thinks he knows why. Tim Trimble says the school’s program and his classes have scheduling conflicts. And he says the girls who attend those schools would instead go to his gym.
gowatertown.net

DCI clears police and jail staff in young mother’s death, seeks info on meth dealer

PIERRE, S.D.–Attorney General Marty Jackley wants the public’s help to find the source of the methamphetamine that may have killed Abbey Lynn Steele. The state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an inquiry into Steele’s death at the request of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail where Steele’s heart stopped on Nov. 16, and the Rapid City Police Department, which employs the officer who arrested her on warrants for missed court appearances hours before she was resuscitated and transported to Monument Health.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City

UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
