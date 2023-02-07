Read full article on original website
Related
Road work to stretch for 8 months on one Monongalia County road
Those who live on Monongalia County Route 5, Camp Run Road, will experience delays coming and going for several months, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH).
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police
Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WVNews
Police will be at Taylor County (West Virginia) schools on Monday after administrators alerted to school threat
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be increased police presence at all Taylor County schools after administrators were alerted of a school threat made toward Grafton High School over the weekend. Superintendent Christy Miller posted on the school system's website and social media that, "Law enforcement was immediately...
Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
NECN
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
Man found dead after being struck by train in New Haven
A man was found dead on the tracks after being struck by a train in New Haven on Saturday evening.
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
Metro News
I-79 Harmony Grove work continues behind the scenes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The proposed I-79 Harmony Grove interchange to support Mountaintop Beverage is being talked about from Morgantown to Charleston and Washington, D.C. The renewed conversations come after learning last week that the project had been dropped from the Department of Highways’ (DOH) priority list. Mountaintop Beverage...
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County on Valentine’s Day
Part of Monongalia County will not have power for part of Valentine's Day.
WTRF
Homeowner charged with arson in Moundsville weekend fire
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) Investigator George Harms of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office confirms to Baylee Martin of 7News that the homeowner in Sunday’s fire on 7th St. was arrested in connection with the blaze. Steven Ray McClintock was arrested for First Degree Arson at the home...
WDTV
SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for whoever shot a woman at her Randolph County home. Deputies responded Saturday night to a home on Railroad Ave. in Mill Creek on reports that woman had been shot. The woman, identified as 68-year-old Sharon Moss, told deputies she had heard a...
Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
Man Nabbed With Weapons In Carry-On Bag At Bradley Airport: Police
A man faces charges after weapons were found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, according to authorities. Just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, Connecticut State Police troopers responded to the airport's TSA Security checkpoint for a report of an individual transporting a possible firearm in their carry-on luggage.
Eyewitness News
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
wtae.com
State police looking for Washington County 12-year-old
WASHINGTON — State police out of Washington County are searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday. Emma Rose Martin is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants with hearts on them. Martin...
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
Mountain Line set for terminal renovations
WESTOVER, W.Va. – Mountain Line Transit Authority is looking to make renovations to its terminal in Westover. The group is hoping to redo the customer service area and has a lot of different ideas in mind. “It’s going to have a lot more amenities, it’s going to be more passenger-friendly, the restroom layout, the seating […]
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
connect-bridgeport.com
Downtown Clarksburg Restaurant Closes its Business
Although in operation for several years, including out of Salem, a restaurant that featured sweets and plenty of other items in downtown Clarksburg has closed. According to a post on their Facebook page this week, Teddy Bee's Bakery has ceased operations. The business began out of their Harrison County home in 2018.
Comments / 0