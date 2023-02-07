ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 85 in Waterford Sends Multiple People to the Hospital: Police

Part of Route 85 in Waterford is back open after a crash Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:20 and involved multiple vehicles. Police noted that multiple people were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries. An exact total as to the number of vehicles that were involved in the crash and people that were transported to the hospital wasn't immediately available.
WATERFORD, CT
WTNH

Four hospitalized after serious car crash in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been brought to the hospital after a serious car accident on Route 9 in Cromwell, state police said. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday. A car in the middle right lane lost control and hit the car in the lane to the left of it. The […]
CROMWELL, CT
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTRF- 7News

Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Metro News

I-79 Harmony Grove work continues behind the scenes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The proposed I-79 Harmony Grove interchange to support Mountaintop Beverage is being talked about from Morgantown to Charleston and Washington, D.C. The renewed conversations come after learning last week that the project had been dropped from the Department of Highways’ (DOH) priority list. Mountaintop Beverage...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Homeowner charged with arson in Moundsville weekend fire

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) Investigator George Harms of the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s office confirms to Baylee Martin of 7News that the homeowner in Sunday’s fire on 7th St. was arrested in connection with the blaze. Steven Ray McClintock was arrested for First Degree Arson at the home...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WDTV

SHERIFF: 68-year-old woman shot on her front porch

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are searching for whoever shot a woman at her Randolph County home. Deputies responded Saturday night to a home on Railroad Ave. in Mill Creek on reports that woman had been shot. The woman, identified as 68-year-old Sharon Moss, told deputies she had heard a...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WTNH

Stolen car crashes into house, catches on fire in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car crashed into a house and caught on fire in Waterbury Friday afternoon, according to police. The Waterbury Police Department responded to the collision on Knoll Street. Officials said the driver fled the scene, while a passenger safely got out of the car and remained nearby the scene. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Man Nabbed With Weapons In Carry-On Bag At Bradley Airport: Police

A man faces charges after weapons were found in his carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, according to authorities. Just after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, Connecticut State Police troopers responded to the airport's TSA Security checkpoint for a report of an individual transporting a possible firearm in their carry-on luggage.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
wtae.com

State police looking for Washington County 12-year-old

WASHINGTON — State police out of Washington County are searching for a missing 12-year-old on Sunday. Emma Rose Martin is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a blue T-shirt and black pants with hearts on them. Martin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

Mountain Line set for terminal renovations

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Mountain Line Transit Authority is looking to make renovations to its terminal in Westover. The group is hoping to redo the customer service area and has a lot of different ideas in mind. “It’s going to have a lot more amenities, it’s going to be more passenger-friendly, the restroom layout, the seating […]
WESTOVER, WV
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Downtown Clarksburg Restaurant Closes its Business

Although in operation for several years, including out of Salem, a restaurant that featured sweets and plenty of other items in downtown Clarksburg has closed. According to a post on their Facebook page this week, Teddy Bee's Bakery has ceased operations. The business began out of their Harrison County home in 2018.
CLARKSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy