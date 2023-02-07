Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another WWE NXT Superstar Announces Injury and Surgery
WWE NXT’s Amari Miller is currently on the shelf with a knee injury. Miller took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she will be undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL next week. She called it a minor setback for a major comeback, and promised to keep fans update on her recovery.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Who WWE Sees as the Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on RAW
A leaked internal list has revealed the top five babyfaces and heels for the WWE RAW women’s division, courtesy of PWInsider. As of this writing, there is no information available on tag teams, but we will keep you updated. Below are the top five female babyfaces and heels for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bayley Challenges Michael Cole To A WWE WrestleMania Match
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Bayley was pushed as a top star in WWE’s women’s division and feuded with Michael Cole by knocking him at every chance she could in character. Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Bayley was asked about a potential match with Cole, an idea she likes...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Bloodline Storyline Updates, New WWE SmackDown Match for Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show
Another tag team match has been announced for next week’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The Viking Raiders have been at war with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre for a few weeks now. Tonight’s SmackDown saw Sheamus and McIntyre defeat Hit Row, but after the match The Viking Raiders appeared on the big screen with Valhalla to issue a warning to The Brawling Bros.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on JBL’s WWE Status Following RAW Segment
WWE Hall of Famer JBL is reportedly done with the RAW brand for now. A new report from PWInsider notes that JBL is not scheduled to appear regularly on WWE TV moving forward. WWE brought The Wrestling God back in October to serve as the new manager to Baron Corbin, who they began billing as The Modern Day Wrestling God. However, this week’s RAW saw Corbin lose to Dexter Lumis and after the match, JBL looked to be very disappointed with his client.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Alundra Blayze Details How WWE Raw XXX Appearance Came Together, Talks Lack Of Female Legends On The Show
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the latest guest on the Just ALYX program, where the decorated women’s champion discussed her appearance on the Raw 30th Anniversary program and the criticism that came from there not being enough female legends on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More Than 50 Superstars Revealed for WWE 2K23, Updated Roster
2K has announced several additional playable Superstars for the WWE 2K23 video game this week. There are now at least 50 stars confirmed for the WWE 2K23 roster, from WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown, and beyond. You can see the current roster list below. WWE 2K23 is scheduled to be released...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Why She Was “Freaking Out” Before Her First Ladder Match
The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules event saw RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retain her title over Bayley in a Ladder Match. This was the first Ladder Match ever for Belair. Belair spoke with Fightful Select for a future interview and revealed that she was “freaking out” before the Ladder Match because she couldn’t find her title belt. While Belair was upset over the missing title, someone informed her that it was already hanging high above the ring for the match with Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
60-Minute Iron Man Match For The AEW World Title Confirmed For Revolution PPV
AEW Revolution has its main event. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso saw Bryan Danielson defeat RUSH in singles-action, a match that would earn the American Dragon a shot at MJF and the world championship if he won. Danielson had challenged MJF to a 60-Minute Iron Man match back in January, but the Salt of the Earth said it would only happen if he won a number of matchups in a row. Well, with tonight’s victory, Danielson has hit Iron Man match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Pearce Books New WWE SmackDown Match for Tonight, Updated Card
WWE has announced Hit Row vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus for tonight’s SmackDown. As seen in the video below, Hit Row approached Adam Pearce and complained about how Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced by Braun Strowman in the recent tournament to crown new #1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Sheamus and McIntyre were replaced due to an attack by The Viking Raiders, and the team of Strowman and Ricochet went on to win the tournament.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating for the Post-Vengeance Day Episode
Tuesday’s live post-Vengeance Day edition of WWE NXT drew 562,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.25% from last week’s 587,000 viewers for the Vengeance Day go-home show. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ronda Rousey Returns to WWE SmackDown, Upcoming Matches
Ronda Rousey has returned to WWE SmackDown. As was rumored earlier in the day, tonight’s SmackDown saw Rousey return to the storylines. She had been away since dropping the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair in late December. SmackDown featured an in-ring segment where Natalya came out to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Spoiler on a Top Star Returning to WWE SmackDown Tonight
It looks like Ronda Rousey may be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight in Uncasville, CT. A new report from PWInsider notes that Rousey has been spotted in Connecticut, indicating that she may be in town for SmackDown. Furthermore, Fightful Select adds that there have been creative pitches made for Rousey’s return.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 4,857 tickets and there are 65 left. It’s set up for 4,922 seats. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
JD McDonagh Reveals Eye Injury from WWE NXT Angle, Recovery Time
WWE NXT Superstar JD McDonagh is currently on the shelf with an eye injury. As noted, this week’s post-Vengeance Day edition of NXT saw McDonagh come up short against Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Ilja Dragunov made his surprise return and took out Trick Williams at ringside, with the distraction allowing Hayes to get the win over McDonagh. Dragunov hit the ring and attacked McDonagh after the match, and then chased him through the crowd.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The Usos to Defend?, New #1 Contender to Be Crowned, More
The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Tonight’s show will feature a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also scheduled to be in action, defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * Paul Heyman promo, Sami Zayn scheduled...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Hulu Series With Montez Ford: “I’m Excited For It”
WWE Superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined ComicBook Nation for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST giving an update on the Hulu reality series she is filming alongside her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Three AEW Stars Were Unable To Appear On This Week’s Dynamite
Not only has WWE been dealing with visa issues, but AEW has as well. AEW’s Kenny Omega has been away from television because of this, while several NXT stars from the UK have been absent although they’ve started to return. On Tuesday’s NXT episode, Ilja Dragunov returned by...
