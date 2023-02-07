ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of students who have some challenges in life are a little hot over a coffee shop's decision to opt out of a program they deem critical. The program allows students in Alma and Gratiot County to work for about an hour a week at a business. But one business has decided they don't need the help, which has upset some people.

