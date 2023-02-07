ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Officer describes ramming door after Nouvel Catholic Central threat

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the first police officers on the scene of a potential school shooting described the scene and his decision to ram through the school's door to gain entry. Dozens of police officers raced to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Midland business helps police department raise money

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) – A Midland business helped the Midland Police Department with fundraising on Friday. Grove Tea Lounge held a deal where if a donut was bought, they donated a dollar to the Midland Police Department's fundraiser. The Midland Police Department is competing against the Bay City Department...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Former Flint police chief pleads to illegal gambling charge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Flint police chief faces prison time after he pleaded no contest to a charge of operating an illegal gambling facility. The Michigan Attorney General's Office says 70-year-old Bradford Barksdale pleaded no contest to one felony count of gambling violations and one misdemeanor count of reckless use of a firearm.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office arrests wrong-way driver on I-69

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver who was traveling the wrong way on I-69. It happened about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 near Bancroft. The sheriff’s office engaged in a vehicle pursuit with the suspect, who they say was traveling westbound...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Alma coffee shop halts work program for students with special needs

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - Parents of students who have some challenges in life are a little hot over a coffee shop's decision to opt out of a program they deem critical. The program allows students in Alma and Gratiot County to work for about an hour a week at a business. But one business has decided they don't need the help, which has upset some people.
ALMA, MI
abc12.com

Justice For Dominick: 4-year-old's family fights mom's release after murder

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Dominick Calhoun would have turned 17 years old this year and enjoyed being a senior in high school, deciding what the future would bring. But he was beaten to death by his mother's boyfriend at 4 years old in 2010. Thirteen years later, not a day goes by that Dominick's family doesn't think about the young man he would have become.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Retired cop and business owner thankful for local medical teams

Retired police officer turned business co-owner Alan “Bubba” White experienced a recent health scare that required a trip to the emergency room at MyMichigan Medical Center Clare and four days as an inpatient. Over the course of a year prior, White had modified his diet in order to...
CLARE, MI
abc12.com

Car crashes into home in Flushing Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Hoax draws large police response to Nouvel Catholic Central

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - A series of swatting calls brought large police responses to schools in Michigan on Tuesday morning, including Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw. Several police agencies in the Saginaw area responded to Nouvel just after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. The erroneous call indicated...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman returns to prison for shooting woman in 2021

SAGINAW, MI — More than two years after repeatedly shooting a woman, a Saginaw woman is heading back to prison. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Feb. 1 sentenced 33-year-old Cortney C. Washington to 22 months to 10 years in prison, preceded by a mandatory two-year term. Borrello gave Washington credit for 730 days already served in jail on the two-year stint, with 12 days’ credit on the other term.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Man pleads no contest in fatal 2020 Flint stabbing case

FLINT, MI – A man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in connection with the May 2020 stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in Flint. Guadalupe Pecina Jr., 38, appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt Tuesday, Feb. 7, for what had been scheduled to be the first day of trial on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years in prison.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy