PWMania
Dirty Dango (Fandango) Ditches His Comedy Character to Become a Serious Wrestler
Prior to turning into a comedy act in the WWE a decade ago after receiving a big push, including a victory over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania, Dirty Dango, also known as Fandango from WWE, was well-known to be an excellent wrestler. Before being fired from WWE, Dango had various gimmicks,...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Fame Tag Team reuniting next month
WWE Hall of Famers the Dudley Boyz (under Team 3D) will be appearing at the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest Spring Fling. Bubba Ray Dudley is currently working in IMPACT Wrestling under his Bully Ray Moniker in a feud with Mickie James and Tommy Dreamer. D-Von had been working in WWE since 2016, most recently as coach in NXT. D-Von announced his departure from WWE last month. He also noted that he and the company had decided to part ways.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Discusses Signing With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has discussed signing with IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Bound For Glory 2022, Dirty Dango made his return to IMPACT Wrestling to challenge Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. As previously reported, PWInsider revealed on January 31 that Dango had officially signed with IMPACT. Speaking on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Details How The JAS’s Appearance At PWG Came Together
At the beginning of the year wrestling fans were treated to a huge surprise when AEW Superstar Chris Jericho, along with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society, appeared at Pro Wrestling Guerrillas Battle of Los Angeles event, where they later competed and won a multi-man tag team match. The Ocho spoke...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jordan Oliver Says He’s Formed A Bond With Alex Shelley: “He’s One Of The Most Influential Wrestlers Of All Time”
Jordan Oliver is one of the youngest prospects in the wrestling industry, so him riding close with longtime veteran Alex Shelley will only benefit his young career. Oliver recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject, where he reveals the close bond he’s formed with Shelley, and how much his career has been influenced by the former IMPACT, ROH, NJPW, and indie champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Says Having Dustin Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. For now, the exact night the match will happen has yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely the second night. Rhodes sat down with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes and was...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/10/2023
The February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated...
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
Jerry Lawler on the mind of pro wrestling world as he reportedly suffered stroke
WWE legend Jerry Lawler was reportedly hospitalized in Florida after suffering a stroke. Fans of the pro wrestler sent their prayers and well wishes on social media.
sporf.com
The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin reportedly declined offers to compete at Wrestlemania 39
On Saturday night, WWE fans watched the Royal Rumble, eagerly anticipating an appearance from The Rock and ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. However, they were left disappointed when neither of the two greats turned up to the event. This is contrary to reports that the pair were scheduled to...
PWMania
Candice LeRae Talks About Wanting to Be Randy Savage as a Kid, Names Her Dream Opponent
WWE star Candice LeRae recently spoke with Keith Whittier for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, how she wanted to be Randy Savage growing up, and more. LeRae named Shawn Michaels as her dream opponent. She said the following regarding wanting to be Randy Savage as...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Gives Update On Hulu Series With Montez Ford: “I’m Excited For It”
WWE Superstar and current Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined ComicBook Nation for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the EST giving an update on the Hulu reality series she is filming alongside her husband, fellow WWE star Montez Ford. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Details on the Jersey J-Cup Returning This Weekend, Comments from Joey Janela, GCW and JCW Officials
GCW and Jersey Championship Wrestling are bringing back the Jersey J-Cup this weekend, a legendary event to the indie pro wrestling scene. The 2023 Jersey J-Cup will take place this Saturday from White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ. The first session will begin at 2pm with the opening round, and the second session will begin at 8pm with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The event will air live on FITE TV.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Producer Begins Working with WWE to Help the Women’s Division
Indie wrestler Jason Cade is now working as a WWE Producer. It was previously noted that Cade would be starting soon in the new role, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that Cade was at this week’s RAW to work behind-the-scenes as a producer. Cade served...
411mania.com
Santino Marella On Why He Signed With Impact, Whether He’ll Wrestle For the Company
Santino Marella is part of Impact Wrestling as their new Director of Authority, and he recently discussed joining the company and more. Marella spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On why he joined Impact: “Well, I’m friends with Scott...
Impact Wrestling live results: Matt Cardona vs. Joe Hendry Digital Media title match
Tonight will see the first of two no. 1 contender's qualifying matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
60-Minute Iron Man Match For The AEW World Title Confirmed For Revolution PPV
AEW Revolution has its main event. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso saw Bryan Danielson defeat RUSH in singles-action, a match that would earn the American Dragon a shot at MJF and the world championship if he won. Danielson had challenged MJF to a 60-Minute Iron Man match back in January, but the Salt of the Earth said it would only happen if he won a number of matchups in a row. Well, with tonight’s victory, Danielson has hit Iron Man match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Grayson Waller Calls Out Shawn Michaels Following WWE NXT Storyline Suspension Announcement
A one-week storyline suspension has been announced for WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller. As noted, Waller interrupted WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call on Saturday night, right after Waller was defeated by NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the Steel Cage main event. You can see the video below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Real1 Says He Learned The Greatest Lesson In Wrestling From Scotty 2 Hotty
Real1 reveals the greatest lesson he ever learned in the pro-wrestling business. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, who went by Enzo Amore in WWE, discussed this topic during a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio. On the show he discussed how much money Scotty 2 Hotty made off of merchandising during the height of his WWE run, a number that taught Real1 a valuable lesson: learn to sell. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
MJF Calls Himself The Most Prolific Jewish World Champion In History, Says He Loves Goldberg But He Was A Bad Promo
MJF is not only proud of his career as a pro wrestler, but he’s incredibly proud of his Jewish heritage. The AEW World Champion discussed this topic during his recent appearance on WTF With Marc Maron, where the Salt of the Earth calls himself the most prolific Jewish world champion in the history of the business. The champ later credits Bill Goldberg as one of the best Jewish wrestlers in history, but says that the former undefeated superstar couldn’t cut a promo to save his life.
