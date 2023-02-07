Jordan Oliver is one of the youngest prospects in the wrestling industry, so him riding close with longtime veteran Alex Shelley will only benefit his young career. Oliver recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject, where he reveals the close bond he’s formed with Shelley, and how much his career has been influenced by the former IMPACT, ROH, NJPW, and indie champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

