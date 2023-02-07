ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
startattle.com

The Watchful Eye (Season 1 Episode 4) “The Nanny Vanishes”, trailer, release date

Elena becomes paranoid that she’s constantly being watched. Ginny and Elena bond while cleaning out Allie’s closet. Elena confronts her past. Startattle.com – The Watchful Eye | Freeform. Network: Freeform. Episode title: “The Nanny Vanishes”. Release date: February 13, 2023 at 10pm EST. Cast:. · Aliyah...
startattle.com

The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 11) “You’ve Got a Friend” trailer, release date

In the aftermath of the fight with Golem, Carlos, Mary, and Latika are cleaning the clubhouse when they hear a noise from outside. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW. They creep out to investigate and spot a figure but can’t quite make it out until it turns, and they are shocked to see John standing before them, covered in blood. Meanwhile, Carlos and Latika set out in search of something important. This episode was directed by Lisa Soper and written by Nicol Desperito.
HAWAII STATE
startattle.com

The Rookie (Season 5 Episode 15) “The Con”, trailer, release date

With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a g–g leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind. Startattle.com – The Rookie | ABC.
startattle.com

A Charming Valentine (2023 movie) Great American Family, trailer, release date

A Charming Valentine follows Lillian, a businesswoman who turns start-ups into successful companies. Startattle.com – The Love Subscription movie. Her newest client is a company called “Love Subscription.” Will Lillian’s past heartbreak conflict with her growing feelings for Grant, “Love Subscription’s” handsome founder?
HAWAII STATE
startattle.com

Faraway (2023 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

After inheriting a house on a Croatian island, a woman embarks on a spur-of-the-moment trip that reignites her joy in life and opens a door to new love. Startattle.com – Faraway 2023. Genre : Comedy / Drama / Romance. Country : Germany. Language : English / German / Turkish...
startattle.com

Punch (2023 movie) trailer, release date

Punch tells the story of Jim, a promising teenage boxer training under the watch of his demanding and alcoholic father. Startattle.com – Punch 2023. When Jim develops a relationship with a male classmate, the two are forced to navigate isolation, homophobia, and the brutality of small-town life. As he discovers what it means to be gay, he realizes how little strength has to do with heroism.
startattle.com

Palm Trees and Power Lines (2023 movie) trailer, release date

Palm Trees and Power Lines follows 17-year old Lea, who has had enough of her friends, her man-mad mother and the banality of life. Startattle.com – Palm Trees and Power Lines 2023. When Lea meets Tom, a charming man twice her age – she doesn’t stop to ask whether...
startattle.com

Blueback (2023 movie) trailer, release date

Blueback follows Abby, a young woman who befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving, and becomes a passionate activist for protecting the ecosystem of Australia’s coral reefs from destruction. Startattle.com – Blueback 2023. When she realizes that the fish is under threat, Abby takes inspiration from her...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy