JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
Suspect arrested in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher is father of her children

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher found buried in a shallow grave - and authorities say he is the father of the victim’s children. Thirty-six-year-old Cesar Santana was arrested on Friday by police in Miami, Florida. He is facing charges of desecrating and concealing human remains in the death of Luz Hernandez, 33, whose body was found buried in Kearny, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The case became a homicide investigation on Thursday after prosecutors revealed an autopsy determined Hernandez died by blunt force trauma and compressions to the neck....
Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Death of Man With AR-15 Rifle at Vegas Hotel Ruled Suicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man found dead of a gunshot in a casino restroom in January had an assault-style rifle and what police characterized as a suicide note with him, according to a police report obtained Friday. Michael James Robinson, 40, was seen “conducting suspicious activities and displaying...
Turkish Woman Dies Day After Her Rescue Following 104 Hours Under Quake Rubble

KIRIKHAN, Turkey (Reuters) - A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said. German rescuers pulled 40-year-old Zeynep Kahraman out of...
3 Weeks, Dozens of Witnesses: Takeaways From Murdaugh Trial

Three weeks into disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial, prosecutors have called dozens of witnesses offering wide-ranging — and sometimes disjointed — testimony. Jurors have heard from the investigators who found the bodies of Murdaugh's wife and son, and technicians who found gunshot residue, cracked...
U.S. Imposes Sanctions on MS-13 Gang Members in Nicaragua, Honduras

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Wednesday on two members of the international criminal gang MS-13, accusing them of involvement in drug trafficking and murder in Central America and the United States. The sanctions against the two individuals -- an MS-13 leader in Honduras and an...
Mob Storms Pakistani Police Station, Lynches Man Accused of Blasphemy

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - A mob in eastern Pakistan stormed a police station on Saturday and lynched a man under custody and accused of blasphemy, police said, in the latest incident of religion-linked violence in the Islamic republic. The country has seen numerous cases of vigilante action by mobs against...
OAS Members Recommit to Helping Haiti Through Gang Violence

(Reuters) - The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday passed a resolution to support Haiti on its path to long-delayed elections and help the Caribbean country manage widespread gang violence that is driving a humanitarian crisis. The resolution proposed creating a working group of member states no later than...
Police: Driver in Pursuit Crash That Killed 2 Was on Heroin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who caused a crash that killed two people during a police chase last week in Los Angeles was high on heroin and fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday. Oscar De La Cruz faces a murder charge in connection with the Jan. 31 collision in the...
Five Killed in Gun Attack on Cameroon Farm Workers

YAOUNDE (Reuters) - At least five banana plantation workers were killed and several wounded on Friday in Cameroon’s Southwest region that is riven by separatist violence, a union leader said. The unidentified assailants shot at a truck carrying employees of Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC) - the country's largest state-owned...
Five Soldiers Killed in Shooting at Philippine Military Camp

MANILA (Reuters) - Five soldiers were killed in a shooting at a military camp in the southern Philippines, including the shooter, the military said on Saturday. A soldier ran amuck after 1 a.m. on Saturday (1700 GMT on Friday), killing four service personnel at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City, Major Francisco Garello, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division, said in a statement.
Vermont State Trooper Resigns in Missing Rolex Case

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay while detectives investigate missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from an evidence storage room has resigned, state police have confirmed. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, resigned effective...
