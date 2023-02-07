Read full article on original website
Related
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State vs Findlay - Women's Tennis Boxscore
#1 - Ana Sofia Hernandez Ferrer/Maria Fernanda Hernandez Ferrer (FSU) lost to Emily Hadler/Zuzanna Krygier (UF) 5-7 #2 - Morgan Waller/Parker Nolan (FSU) def. Madison Arquette/Elina Ivanova (UF) 6-4 #3 - Sophie Daavettila/Amelia Laverdiere (FSU) def. Laura Brito/Laiying Alvarado (UF) 6-1 Singles Results:. #1 - Sophie Daavettila (FSU) def. Elina...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Wraps Up Action At One Of Nation's Largest Meets
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University indoor track and field squads took part in one of the nation's biggest meets over the weekend as FSU had student-athletes in action at the Grand Valley State Big Meet, which was held on both Friday and Saturday (Feb. 10-11) in Allendale.
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Men's Tennis Caps Unbeaten Weekend With Home Win Over Findlay
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University men's tennis squad capped off another successful weekend of action as the Bulldogs notched a 6-1 regional triumph over Findlay on Saturday (Feb. 11) at the FSU Racquet and Fitness Center. FSU posted its second regional win in as many days, coming...
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Notches Another 20-Win Season By Beating Saginaw Valley State In Regular-Season Home Finale
Ferris State captured the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) home win while remaining only a half-game out of first place in the league standings with the triumph. FSU is now 20-6 overall and 11-4 in conference action this year. The Bulldogs jumped in front and led by as many...
Comments / 0