Ferris State vs Findlay - Women's Tennis Boxscore

#1 - Ana Sofia Hernandez Ferrer/Maria Fernanda Hernandez Ferrer (FSU) lost to Emily Hadler/Zuzanna Krygier (UF) 5-7 #2 - Morgan Waller/Parker Nolan (FSU) def. Madison Arquette/Elina Ivanova (UF) 6-4 #3 - Sophie Daavettila/Amelia Laverdiere (FSU) def. Laura Brito/Laiying Alvarado (UF) 6-1 Singles Results:. #1 - Sophie Daavettila (FSU) def. Elina...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Ferris State Wraps Up Action At One Of Nation's Largest Meets

Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University indoor track and field squads took part in one of the nation's biggest meets over the weekend as FSU had student-athletes in action at the Grand Valley State Big Meet, which was held on both Friday and Saturday (Feb. 10-11) in Allendale.
