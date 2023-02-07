The Cardinals jumped in front 26-10 in the opening quarter thanks to shooting 62.5% from the floor in the initial frame and led by 14 points at halftime. FSU trimmed the margin down by outscoring SVSU 14-9 in the third before the team teams combined for 62 fourth quarter points, with each team producing 31 over the final 10 minutes.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO