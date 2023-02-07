ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slow Start Too Much To Overcome For Ferris State In Women's Basketball Home Tilt

The Cardinals jumped in front 26-10 in the opening quarter thanks to shooting 62.5% from the floor in the initial frame and led by 14 points at halftime. FSU trimmed the margin down by outscoring SVSU 14-9 in the third before the team teams combined for 62 fourth quarter points, with each team producing 31 over the final 10 minutes.
Ferris State Wraps Up Action At One Of Nation's Largest Meets

Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University indoor track and field squads took part in one of the nation's biggest meets over the weekend as FSU had student-athletes in action at the Grand Valley State Big Meet, which was held on both Friday and Saturday (Feb. 10-11) in Allendale.
Ferris State vs Findlay - Men's Tennis Boxscore

#1 - Jan Koupil/Benjamin Lortie (FSU) def. Alfredo Berlanga/Wilfredo Lara (UF) 6-1 #2 - Alessandro Santangelo/Esunge Ndumbe (FSU) def. Luigi Bove/Dallas Ramsey (UF) 6-4 #3 - Erik Kovacs/Yannic Mader (FSU) def. Mark Ivanov/Octavio Carrasco (UF) 6-2 Singles Results:. #1 - Erik Kovacs (FSU) def. Luigi Bove (UF) 6-1, 6-4 #2...
